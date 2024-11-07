iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycab India Ltd Board Meeting

Polycab India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Polycab India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company along with limited review reports for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of unaudited Interim Condensed (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 17th October 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports issued by B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Polycab India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 18th July 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Interim Condensed (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202425 Apr 2024
Polycab India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the audit reports for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any to the shareholders for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20244 Jan 2024
Polycab India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company along with the limited review reports for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 18 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

Polycab India: Related News

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

