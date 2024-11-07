|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Jul 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|Submission of Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 Please be informed that the Register of members and Share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 10 July 2024 to Tuesday, 16 July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM. The Company has fixed Tuesday, 09 July 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of members to receive the Dividend for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024. Submission of Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting during the 28th AGM held on 16th July 2024 Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been disbursed on 16.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
