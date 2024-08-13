Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹82.8
Prev. Close₹82.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,534.7
Day's High₹83.1
Day's Low₹79.65
52 Week's High₹157.4
52 Week's Low₹66.66
Book Value₹22.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35,264.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Ola Electric launched two new ranges of scooters: Gig series and S1 Z series, which are available in the price range of ₹39,999 and ₹64,999 respectively
Reservations for the two EVs have already been made by Ola. Delivery of the scooters would start in April 2025, Bhavish added.
This mistake may jeopardise the model's eligibility for government subsidies under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) plan.
Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units
Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1,928.03
1,928.03
-27.4
-27.41
Preference Capital
1,809.7
1,804.12
0
0.01
Reserves
710.75
588.21
2,096
2,157.44
Net Worth
4,448.48
4,320.36
2,068.6
2,130.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
5,010
2,630.93
373.42
0.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,010
2,630.93
373.42
0.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
233
151.77
82.84
105.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavish Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti
Non Executive Director
Arun Sarin
Independent Director
Manoj Kohli
Independent Director
Ananth Narayanan
Independent Director
Shradha Sharma
Reports by Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
Summary
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd was incorporated as Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated February 3, 2017. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company changed to Ola Electric Mobility Limited, pursuant to a Shareholders resolution dated October 5, 2023 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 17, 2023.The company is a pure EV player in India and is building vertically integrated technology and manufacturing capabilities for EVs and EV components, including cells. The company manufactures EVs and certain core EV components like battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. The companies business focuses on capturing the opportunity arising out of electrification of mobility in India and we also seek opportunities to export our EVs in select international markets in the future. The company has delivered four products and additionally announced six new products since the first product announcement in August 2021. The company commenced delivery of its first EV model, the Ola $1 Pro, in December 2021. This was followed by the delivery of the Ola $1 in September 2022, the Ola S1 Air in August 2023 and the Ola S1 X+ in December 2023. On August 15, 2023, the company announced other new EV scooter models, the Ola S1 X (2 kWh) and the Ola S1 X (3 kWh), in addition to the Ol
Read More
The Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is ₹35264.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is 0 and 5.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ola Electric Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is ₹66.66 and ₹157.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -9.31%, 3 Month at -16.67% and 1 Month at -16.06%.
