Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Share Price

79.95
(-3.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:59 AM

  • Open82.8
  • Day's High83.1
  • 52 Wk High157.4
  • Prev. Close82.71
  • Day's Low79.65
  • 52 Wk Low 66.66
  • Turnover (lac)11,534.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35,264.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ola Electric Shares Surge After Launch of New Scooters and PowerPod

Ola Electric Shares Surge After Launch of New Scooters and PowerPod

27 Nov 2024|11:19 PM

Ola Electric launched two new ranges of scooters: Gig series and S1 Z series, which are available in the price range of ₹39,999 and ₹64,999 respectively

Ola Electric Shares Surge 20% Post-EV Scooter Launch

Ola Electric Shares Surge 20% Post-EV Scooter Launch

27 Nov 2024|03:18 PM

Reservations for the two EVs have already been made by Ola. Delivery of the scooters would start in April 2025, Bhavish added.

Ola Shares Dip amid Regulator Probe

Ola Shares Dip amid Regulator Probe

14 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

This mistake may jeopardise the model's eligibility for government subsidies under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) plan.

Bajaj Closes Gap on Ola, Overtakes TVS in Electric Scooter Race

Bajaj Closes Gap on Ola, Overtakes TVS in Electric Scooter Race

1 Oct 2024|01:32 PM

Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 17%; Ola Electric Leads Decline

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 17%; Ola Electric Leads Decline

9 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.78%

Non-Promoter- 9.33%

Institutions: 9.33%

Non-Institutions: 48.39%

Custodian: 5.48%

Share Price

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1,928.03

1,928.03

-27.4

-27.41

Preference Capital

1,809.7

1,804.12

0

0.01

Reserves

710.75

588.21

2,096

2,157.44

Net Worth

4,448.48

4,320.36

2,068.6

2,130.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

5,010

2,630.93

373.42

0.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,010

2,630.93

373.42

0.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

233

151.77

82.84

105.22

View Annually Results

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavish Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti

Non Executive Director

Arun Sarin

Independent Director

Manoj Kohli

Independent Director

Ananth Narayanan

Independent Director

Shradha Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

Summary

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd was incorporated as Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated February 3, 2017. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company changed to Ola Electric Mobility Limited, pursuant to a Shareholders resolution dated October 5, 2023 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 17, 2023.The company is a pure EV player in India and is building vertically integrated technology and manufacturing capabilities for EVs and EV components, including cells. The company manufactures EVs and certain core EV components like battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. The companies business focuses on capturing the opportunity arising out of electrification of mobility in India and we also seek opportunities to export our EVs in select international markets in the future. The company has delivered four products and additionally announced six new products since the first product announcement in August 2021. The company commenced delivery of its first EV model, the Ola $1 Pro, in December 2021. This was followed by the delivery of the Ola $1 in September 2022, the Ola S1 Air in August 2023 and the Ola S1 X+ in December 2023. On August 15, 2023, the company announced other new EV scooter models, the Ola S1 X (2 kWh) and the Ola S1 X (3 kWh), in addition to the Ol
Company FAQs

What is the Ola Electric Mobility Ltd share price today?

The Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is ₹35264.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is 0 and 5.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ola Electric Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is ₹66.66 and ₹157.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd?

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -9.31%, 3 Month at -16.67% and 1 Month at -16.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.78 %
Institutions - 9.34 %
Public - 48.40 %

