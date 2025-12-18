Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, sold an additional 4.2 crore shares on Wednesday, December 17, following the sale of 2.6 crore shares on Tuesday. Ola Electric had earlier stated that these transactions were being executed to fully repay a promoter-level loan of ₹260 crore. The combined valuation of the two transactions so far stands at ₹234 crore. Company sources confirmed that the share sale was structured in multiple tranches rather than a single block.

The second tranche of the transaction was executed on Tuesday, and the remaining shares will be sold in due course. Ola Electric clarified that this share sale represents a one-time, limited monetisation of the founder’s personal stake to fully settle the loan. With the completion of these transactions, all previously pledged 3.93 percent shares will be released, removing a key overhang on the stock.

At the end of the September 2024 quarter, Ola Electric had a total of 14.1 lakh small retail shareholders, each holding authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh, collectively owning 8 percent of the company. By the end of the September 2025 quarter, retail shareholder numbers increased to 19 lakh, who now own a 17.3 percent stake in Ola Electric.

After trimming their stake for four consecutive quarters, India’s domestic mutual funds increased their holding in Ola Electric during the September quarter. As of September 30, mutual funds held a 5.51 percent stake in the company, with Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund holding 2.4 percent, and Mirae Asset Large and Midcap Fund holding 1.86 percent.

