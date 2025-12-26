iifl-logo

Ola Electric bags ₹367 Crore PLI-Auto incentive for FY25

26 Dec 2025 , 01:51 PM

Ola Electric Mobility Limited announced that it has secured a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives aggregating to ₹366.78 Crore. This incentive is released under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components for FY25.

At around 12.17 PM, Ola Electric was trading 2.40% higher at ₹36.11, against the previous close of ₹35.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹37.25, and ₹36.04, respectively.

The company informed that this incentive is related to demand incentives linked to sales value for FY 2024-25 and it shall be disbursed through IFCI Limited. It is a designated financial institution under the scheme.

The company said that this sanction has been made under the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto scheme, as amended from time-to-time. The business said that the approval of this incentive reflects its execution across scale, localisation and vertically integrated manufacturing. This bolsters the company’s position in India’s electric mobility system.

Ola Electric spokesperson said that the incentive was an example of the company’s manufacturing capabilities and its focus on developing the electric vehicle technology in India.

The PLI-Auto Scheme is a key government initiative aimed to boost manufacturing in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

