Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ola Electric shares zoom ~5% on speedy EV adoption policy talks

25 Aug 2025 , 01:16 PM

Ola Electric Mobility shares jumped as much as 4.7% to ₹49.40 on BSE in Monday intraday session. This jump comes after reports surfaced that Niti Aayog has invited a high-level meeting with leading two-wheeler makers to fasten the electrification of motorcycles. This is a major segment that dominates India’s market but has not seen EV adoption so far.

At around 1.00 PM, Ola Electric Mobility was trading with a 2.61% gain at ₹48.42, against the previous close of ₹47.19 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹47.49, and ₹46.65, respectively.

Reports suggested that Niti Aayog officers will meet top executives from Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Revolt, Hero MotoCorp, and Ather. The meeting will lay emphasis on exploring strategies for expansion of the electric motorcycle segment. 

Though scooters aggregate about one-third of the total two-wheeler market of India, EV’s have only about 15% share in the industry. Furthermore, motorcycles, which constitute about two-third of the market, have 0.10% EV penetration.

As per the projections shared by the government, electric scooters could form about 80% of total two-wheeler sales by 2030. Whereas, electric motorcycles will only be able to catch up about 10%.

Hence, bringing overall two-wheeler electrification to around 36%. This, as per the reports, is far below the policy targets unless motorcycles pace up towards their EV transition.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

