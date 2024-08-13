Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
3,412
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3,412
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
160
Total Income
3,572
Total Expenditure
4,374
PBIDT
-802
Interest
126
PBDT
-928
Depreciation
242
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,170
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,170
Extra-ordinary Items
-6
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,164
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
1,955
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
-23.5
PBDTM(%)
-27.19
PATM(%)
-34.29
Ola Electric launched two new ranges of scooters: Gig series and S1 Z series, which are available in the price range of ₹39,999 and ₹64,999 respectivelyRead More
Reservations for the two EVs have already been made by Ola. Delivery of the scooters would start in April 2025, Bhavish added.Read More
This mistake may jeopardise the model's eligibility for government subsidies under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) plan.Read More
Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 unitsRead More
Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
According to news reports, 2.3 million shares, or 0.5% equity, worth ₹352.9 crore changed hands on Tuesday at an average share price of ₹151 per.Read More
Ola Electric's sales climbed from ₹1,671 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, while its net loss decreased from ₹416 Crore reported for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.Read More
On Friday, the firm stated that the board will have its first meeting since the listing on August 14, to release the first quarter results for fiscal year 2025.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.