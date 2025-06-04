Top Stocks for Today - 4th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Wipro: The IT giant has secured a multi-year strategic deal from Entrust to provide technology services to help accelerate its digital transformation and growth prospects. Wipro plans to support Entrust in modernising its product development, infra, and applications with the help of generative AI and analytics.

Texmaco: The rail infra business has bagged a ₹122.30 Crore contract from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation. The scope of work includes design, supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning tractor transformers & associated work.

Tata Technologies: As per the reports, private equity firm TPG is planning to pare its balance stake in the company. The transaction will take place through a block deal worth ₹634 Crore. TPG’s aggregate stake in Tata Tech currently aggregates to 2.10% of the company’s total equity stake. BofA Securities is managing the stated transaction.

Ola Electric: Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation offloaded their entire stake in the business through block deals. Hyundai sold 10.80 Crore shares at ₹50.70 per piece, aggregating to ₹552 Crore. Kia sold 2.7 Crore shares at a price of ₹50.55 each, totalling to ₹138 Crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Flipkart is expected to sell its entire 6% stake in the company through a block deal worth about ₹600 Crore. As per the reports, the floor price of the transaction has been fixed at ₹80 per share. This represents a 7% discount to the company’s current market price.

