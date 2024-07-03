Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹281.9
Prev. Close₹280.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,991
Day's High₹281.9
Day's Low₹269.35
52 Week's High₹364.4
52 Week's Low₹198.75
Book Value₹46.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,922.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessories
Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
905.38
1,308.8
835.2
810.59
Preference Capital
1.11
0.01
0.51
0.51
Reserves
4,143.59
2,478.09
2,046.94
1,873.99
Net Worth
5,050.08
3,786.9
2,882.65
2,685.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,181.14
8,742.53
7,172.07
6,602.86
yoy growth (%)
-40.73
21.89
8.62
9.42
Raw materials
-2,537.62
-4,205.76
-3,390.08
-3,008.67
As % of sales
48.97
48.1
47.26
45.56
Employee costs
-823.91
-1,058.4
-772.33
-705.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-776.43
-9.08
48.96
53.49
Depreciation
-945
-876.82
-280.52
-242.47
Tax paid
126.8
-136.1
68.82
0
Working capital
-805.57
917.89
-198.76
102.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.73
21.89
8.62
9.42
Op profit growth
-51.49
161.67
7.03
15.6
EBIT growth
-167.22
87.53
-5.4
249.58
Net profit growth
347.44
-223.26
120.16
-148.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,995.86
12,417.9
8,136.22
5,248.92
8,787.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,995.86
12,417.9
8,136.22
5,248.92
8,787.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
250.33
123.3
102.89
73.4
65.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aryaman Birla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ANANYASHREE BIRLA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Kumar Adhikari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nish Bhutani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Vyas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sukanya Kripalu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunirmal Talukdar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikram Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogesh Chaudhary
Nominee
PANKAJ SOOD
Managing Director
ASHISH DIKSHIT
Whole-time Director
SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR
Whole-time Director
Vishak Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkatesh Mysore
Summary
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited, was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNLs subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post consolidation; PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited with effect from 12 January 2016. ABFRL is Indias No 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It altogether hosts Indias largest fashion network with over 6723 points of sale in over 900 cities and towns, which include more than 33,535 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 4000 value stores. The Company is largest pure-play fashion and lifestyle entity with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. It is presently engaged in manufacturing and retailing of branded apparels and runs a chain of apparels and accessories retail stores. Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) was listed on the bourses and trading in the companys share commenced 17 July 2013 after implementation of a Scheme of Demerger. The Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 391-394 of the Companies Act, 1956, entered into between Future Retail Limited (earlier known as Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited) (FRL), PFRL and their respective shareholders and creditors and Indigold Trade and Services Limited (ITSL) (as the shareholder of
Read More
The Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹270 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹28922.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd is 0 and 5.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹198.75 and ₹364.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.49%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at 16.61%, 6 Month at -14.18%, 3 Month at -18.47% and 1 Month at -11.24%.
