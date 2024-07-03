iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Share Price

270
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open281.9
  • Day's High281.9
  • 52 Wk High364.4
  • Prev. Close280.75
  • Day's Low269.35
  • 52 Wk Low 198.75
  • Turnover (lac)3,991
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,922.28
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open318.05
  • Day's High331.25
  • Spot329.45
  • Prev. Close323
  • Day's Low317.1
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot2,600
  • OI(Chg %)-43,44,600 (-32.91%)
  • Roll Over%14.55
  • Roll Cost-0.59
  • Traded Vol.1,90,21,600 (11.35%)
View More Futures

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

281.9

Prev. Close

280.75

Turnover(Lac.)

3,991

Day's High

281.9

Day's Low

269.35

52 Week's High

364.4

52 Week's Low

198.75

Book Value

46.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,922.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

17 Oct 2024|01:07 PM

Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessories

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

29 Jul 2024|11:18 AM

Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:00 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.26%

Non-Promoter- 34.61%

Institutions: 34.61%

Non-Institutions: 15.69%

Custodian: 0.42%

Share Price

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

905.38

1,308.8

835.2

810.59

Preference Capital

1.11

0.01

0.51

0.51

Reserves

4,143.59

2,478.09

2,046.94

1,873.99

Net Worth

5,050.08

3,786.9

2,882.65

2,685.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,181.14

8,742.53

7,172.07

6,602.86

yoy growth (%)

-40.73

21.89

8.62

9.42

Raw materials

-2,537.62

-4,205.76

-3,390.08

-3,008.67

As % of sales

48.97

48.1

47.26

45.56

Employee costs

-823.91

-1,058.4

-772.33

-705.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-776.43

-9.08

48.96

53.49

Depreciation

-945

-876.82

-280.52

-242.47

Tax paid

126.8

-136.1

68.82

0

Working capital

-805.57

917.89

-198.76

102.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.73

21.89

8.62

9.42

Op profit growth

-51.49

161.67

7.03

15.6

EBIT growth

-167.22

87.53

-5.4

249.58

Net profit growth

347.44

-223.26

120.16

-148.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,995.86

12,417.9

8,136.22

5,248.92

8,787.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,995.86

12,417.9

8,136.22

5,248.92

8,787.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

250.33

123.3

102.89

73.4

65.3

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aryaman Birla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ANANYASHREE BIRLA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Kumar Adhikari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nish Bhutani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti Vyas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sukanya Kripalu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunirmal Talukdar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikram Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogesh Chaudhary

Nominee

PANKAJ SOOD

Managing Director

ASHISH DIKSHIT

Whole-time Director

SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR

Whole-time Director

Vishak Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkatesh Mysore

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

Summary

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited, was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNLs subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post consolidation; PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited with effect from 12 January 2016. ABFRL is Indias No 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It altogether hosts Indias largest fashion network with over 6723 points of sale in over 900 cities and towns, which include more than 33,535 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 4000 value stores. The Company is largest pure-play fashion and lifestyle entity with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. It is presently engaged in manufacturing and retailing of branded apparels and runs a chain of apparels and accessories retail stores. Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) was listed on the bourses and trading in the companys share commenced 17 July 2013 after implementation of a Scheme of Demerger. The Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 391-394 of the Companies Act, 1956, entered into between Future Retail Limited (earlier known as Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited) (FRL), PFRL and their respective shareholders and creditors and Indigold Trade and Services Limited (ITSL) (as the shareholder of
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹270 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹28922.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd is 0 and 5.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹198.75 and ₹364.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd?

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.49%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at 16.61%, 6 Month at -14.18%, 3 Month at -18.47% and 1 Month at -11.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.25 %
Institutions - 34.45 %
Public - 15.89 %

