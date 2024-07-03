Summary

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited, was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNLs subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post consolidation; PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited with effect from 12 January 2016. ABFRL is Indias No 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It altogether hosts Indias largest fashion network with over 6723 points of sale in over 900 cities and towns, which include more than 33,535 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 4000 value stores. The Company is largest pure-play fashion and lifestyle entity with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. It is presently engaged in manufacturing and retailing of branded apparels and runs a chain of apparels and accessories retail stores. Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) was listed on the bourses and trading in the companys share commenced 17 July 2013 after implementation of a Scheme of Demerger. The Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 391-394 of the Companies Act, 1956, entered into between Future Retail Limited (earlier known as Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited) (FRL), PFRL and their respective shareholders and creditors and Indigold Trade and Services Limited (ITSL) (as the shareholder of

