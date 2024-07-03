Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10,589.21
9,538.17
5,853.39
3,427.34
6,955.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,589.21
9,538.17
5,853.39
3,427.34
6,955.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
157.25
84.54
75.03
241.99
48.68
Total Income
10,746.46
9,622.71
5,928.42
3,669.33
7,004.66
Total Expenditure
9,420.28
8,237.39
5,126.49
3,294.15
5,894.41
PBIDT
1,326.18
1,385.32
801.93
375.18
1,110.25
Interest
641.1
330.13
261.25
381.69
305.25
PBDT
685.08
1,055.19
540.68
-6.51
805
Depreciation
1,199.84
878.48
730.24
709.46
652.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.66
10.98
14.52
0.39
0
Deferred Tax
-65.86
30.66
-53.82
-176.22
171.36
Reported Profit After Tax
-469.56
135.07
-150.26
-540.14
-18.43
Minority Interest After NP
-71.11
-15.87
2.06
-5.27
-1.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-398.45
150.94
-152.32
-534.87
-16.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-398.45
150.94
-152.32
-534.87
-16.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.15
1.6
-1.65
-6.71
-0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
949.18
948.72
938.04
819.55
773.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.52
14.52
13.7
10.94
15.96
PBDTM(%)
6.46
11.06
9.23
-0.18
11.57
PATM(%)
-4.43
1.41
-2.56
-15.75
-0.26
