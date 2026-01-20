iifl-logo

Aditya Birla’s equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

20 Jan 2026 , 12:42 PM

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., slipped as much as 8% on Tuesday, January 20, after a large deal that took place in the stock. 

At around 12.25 PM, Aditya Birla was trading 4.65% lower at ₹68.55, against the previous close of ₹71.89 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹68.99, and ₹65.78, respectively.

About 4.35 Crore shares or aggregate 3.57% company’s outstanding equity shares changed hands in the block deal. The equity changed hands at an average price of ₹66.40 per piece. The aggregate transaction value stands at ₹289 Crore.

As per the details available, 2.8% of the company’s outstanding equity changed hands for Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands.

The buyers and sellers in the transaction were not disclosed. The deal in the demerged entity has not yet taken place.

As per the earlier reports surfaced, an institutional investor was to pare about 3% equity through a block transaction worth $43 Million. The floor price for the transaction has been fixed at ₹106.14 per piece. 

For the quarter ended September, one of the promoter groups Pilani Investment and Industries held about 3.67% stake in the business. While SBI Life Insurance Company held about 2.25% stake.

Aditya Birla's equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

