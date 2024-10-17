Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
905.38
1,308.8
835.2
810.59
Preference Capital
1.11
0.01
0.51
0.51
Reserves
4,143.59
2,478.09
2,046.94
1,873.99
Net Worth
5,050.08
3,786.9
2,882.65
2,685.09
Minority Interest
Debt
7,783.54
5,678.61
3,822.74
3,502.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,109.57
1,035.15
259.11
262.2
Total Liabilities
13,943.19
10,500.66
6,964.5
6,450.27
Fixed Assets
6,799.51
6,390.71
4,812.52
4,540.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,260.81
1,551.09
1,372.54
989.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,483.53
1,351.76
612.21
583.43
Networking Capital
1,095.42
564.08
59.3
172.28
Inventories
3,625.65
3,764.03
2,729.23
1,742.93
Inventory Days
122.78
Sundry Debtors
880.05
835.1
754.4
599.9
Debtor Days
42.26
Other Current Assets
2,607.81
1,972.66
1,471.69
1,281.54
Sundry Creditors
-3,625.88
-3,783.76
-3,381.69
-2,124.96
Creditor Days
149.69
Other Current Liabilities
-2,392.21
-2,223.95
-1,514.32
-1,327.13
Cash
303.92
643.02
107.92
164.54
Total Assets
13,943.19
10,500.66
6,964.5
6,450.27
