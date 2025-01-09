iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Futures Share Price

260.4
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Here's the list of Aditya Bir. Fas.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Aditya Bir. Fas.'s futures contract.

  • Open270.3
  • Day's High274
  • Spot260.4
  • Prev. Close274.6
  • Day's Low259.5
  • Market Lot2,600
  • OI(Chg %)7,64,400 (1.28%)
  • Roll Over%0.31
  • Roll Cost2.13
  • Traded Vol.1,17,23,400 (-37.56%)

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

17 Oct 2024|01:07 PM

Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessories

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

29 Jul 2024|11:18 AM

Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.

