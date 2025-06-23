iifl-logo
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Lists on NSE at ₹167 Post Demerger from ABFRL

23 Jun 2025 , 12:34 PM

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) made its stock market debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹167 per share on Monday, June 23 slightly below the discovered price of ₹171 per share.

The listing follows the demerger of the lifestyle business from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL). The record date for the demerger was May 22, 2025, with shareholders receiving one share of ABLBL for every one share of ABFRL held.

The newly listed entity, ABLBL, will house the portfolio of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, featuring iconic western wear brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England. Growth segments like Reebok and American Eagle are also part of this company.

The lifestyle brands contribute around 85% of ABLBL’s total revenue, making it a dominant player in the premium casual and formal wear segment in India.

Meanwhile, the residual ABFRL will continue to operate Pantaloons, ethnic wear labels such as TCNS, and luxury designer brands like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba, and Shantanu & Nikhil. It also owns The Collective and has upcoming launches such as Galeries Lafayette.

In terms of revenue contribution within ABFRL (post-demerger), Pantaloons accounts for 59%, followed by ethnic wear at 27%, indicating a broader play in mass fashion and traditional apparel.

Based on recent quarterly data, both ABLBL and the demerged ABFRL have shown a near-equal revenue split.

  • Q3 FY25: ₹21,500 crore (ABLBL) vs ₹22,180 crore (ABFRL)
  • Q2 FY25: ₹19,750 crore vs ₹18,380 crore
  • Q1 FY25: ₹17,990 crore vs ₹17,090 crore

Looking ahead, ABLBL’s management has laid out an ambitious growth strategy. It is targeting a 13% CAGR in revenue over FY25–FY30, backed by margin expansion and scale benefits. The company aims to lift its EBITDA margin by 300 basis points to 11% by FY30 and is eyeing a return on capital employed (RoCE) of over 70%, reflecting a sharp focus on capital efficiency and profitability.

