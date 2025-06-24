iifl-logo
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd Share Price

158.65
(-5.00%)
Jun 23, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open167
  • Day's High175
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close167
  • Day's Low158.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10,176.31
  • P/E133.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,359.98
  • Div. Yield0
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd KEY RATIOS

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2025|08:45 AM
Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.57%

Non-Promoter- 34.30%

Institutions: 34.30%

Non-Institutions: 18.76%

Custodian: 0.35%

Share Price

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025

Gross Sales

7,829.96

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

7,829.96

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

77.71

View Annually Results

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,335.8

96.342,81,978.91619.71014,462.39341.61

Trent Ltd

TRENT

6,120

154.212,17,574.32349.920.084,106.1166.37

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

129.11

126.5760,001.55107.2801,468.6513.44

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

339.45

295.317,714.6814.940616.03115.91

Medplus Health Services Ltd

MEDPLUS

870.65

257.9710,405.5813.980201.75103.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

ANANYASHREE BIRLA

Non Executive Director

Aryaman Birla

Non Executive Director

PANKAJ SOOD

Managing Director

ASHISH DIKSHIT

Deputy Managing Director & CEO

Vishak Kumar

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Adhikari

Independent Director

Sunirmal Talukdar

Independent Director

Nish Bhutani

Independent Director

Preeti Vyas

Independent Director

Yogesh Chaudhary

Independent Director

Venkatesh Mysore

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajeev Agrawal

Registered Office

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

Bldg.A 4th&5th Floor LBS Road,

Maharashtra - 400070

Tel: 91-86529 05000

Website: http://www.ablbl.in

Email: secretarial.ablbl@abfrl.adityabirla.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Reports by Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹158.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd is ₹19359.98 Cr. as of 23 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd is 133.95 and 7.74 as of 23 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd?

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

