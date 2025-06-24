Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹167
Prev. Close₹167
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,176.31
Day's High₹175
Day's Low₹158.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,359.98
P/E133.95
EPS1.19
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
7,829.96
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
7,829.96
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
77.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,335.8
|96.34
|2,81,978.91
|619.71
|0
|14,462.39
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
6,120
|154.21
|2,17,574.32
|349.92
|0.08
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
129.11
|126.57
|60,001.55
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.44
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
339.45
|295.3
|17,714.68
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.91
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
870.65
|257.97
|10,405.58
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
ANANYASHREE BIRLA
Non Executive Director
Aryaman Birla
Non Executive Director
PANKAJ SOOD
Managing Director
ASHISH DIKSHIT
Deputy Managing Director & CEO
Vishak Kumar
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Adhikari
Independent Director
Sunirmal Talukdar
Independent Director
Nish Bhutani
Independent Director
Preeti Vyas
Independent Director
Yogesh Chaudhary
Independent Director
Venkatesh Mysore
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajeev Agrawal
Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
Bldg.A 4th&5th Floor LBS Road,
Maharashtra - 400070
Tel: 91-86529 05000
Website: http://www.ablbl.in
Email: secretarial.ablbl@abfrl.adityabirla.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.