Material Information/Updates about the Scheme of Arrangement among Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors Our earlier intimations: April 23, 2025, May 1, 2025, May 20, 2025 and May 23, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.05.2025)