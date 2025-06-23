To the Members of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the period from April 9, 2024 to March 31, 2025, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the period then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

4. We draw attention to Note 48 to the standalone financial statements regarding the Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) between the Company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors, as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT) vide its order dated March 27, 2025. The Company was incorporated on April 9, 2024. However, the Scheme has been given effect to in the standalone financial statements from the ‘appointed date of April 1, 2024, as per the Scheme approved by NCLT.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of goodwill Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Note 5 to the standalone financial statements) The Company has goodwill of Rs.627.67 crores at March 31, 2025. • Understood and evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of Companys controls to assess impairment of goodwill on an annual basis. The goodwill was acquired through a business combination which occurred prior to transfer of business from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. Goodwill was allocated to a Cash Generating Unit (CGU) of the Company. In accordance with Ind AS 36, Impairment of Assets, goodwill acquired in a business combination is required to be tested for impairment annually. • Evaluated whether the CGU was determined and the goodwill allocation was performed in accordance with requirements of Ind AS 36 and our knowledge of the Companys operations. Management has performed impairment assessment for the CGU to which goodwill has been allocated by comparing the carrying amount of the assets relating to the CGU, including the goodwill, with the recoverable amount of the CGU. Recoverable amount is the higher of value in use and fair value less costs of disposal. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the approach selected by the management to determine the recoverable amount of the CGU. Impairment assessment of goodwill requires significant management judgement and estimates such as projected cash flows, discount rates, growth rates over the projection period and terminal growth rates. Given the judgement, subjectivity and sensitivity of key parameters to the changes in economic conditions, the impairment assessment of goodwill is considered to be a key audit matter. • Evaluated the objectivity, competency and independence of the management expert engaged by the Company. • Evaluated the reasonableness of the cashflow projections by testing the key management assumptions and estimates used in the impairment analysis. • Evaluated the sensitivity analysis performed by management on the growth rates and discount rates to determine whether reasonable changes in these key assumptions would result in carrying amount of CGU to exceed its recoverable amount. • Involved auditors expert to assist in evaluating the impairment assessment including certain assumptions used. • Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Provision for Inventory obsolescence Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Notes 2.4(c) and 12 to the standalone financial statements) • Understood and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of Companys controls to assess the adequacy of provision for inventory obsolescence. The Company held inventories of Rs.2,107.52 crores at March 31, 2025. In accordance with Ind AS 2, Inventories, inventories are carried at lower of cost or net realizable value. • Evaluated the methodology used by the management to determine the provision for inventory obsolescence. The Company operates in a fast changing fashion market where there is a risk of inventory falling out of fashion and proving difficult to be sold above cost. • Tested the ageing report including assessing its completeness and the underlying management judgements and estimates made. Further, assessed on a sample basis whether the calculation of provision for obsolescence is in accordance with Companys policy. Management has a policy to recognize provisions for inventory considering assessment of future trends and the Companys past experience related to its ability to liquidate the aged inventory. • Verified appropriate approvals for specific obsolescence provisions and assessed their reasonableness on a sample basis. The provision for inventory obsolescence has been considered as a key audit matter, as determination of provision for inventory involves significant management judgment and estimate. • Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Provisions for discount and sales returns Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Note 2.4(d) to the standalone financial statements) • Understood and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of Companys controls to assess the adequacy of provision for discounts and sales returns. The Company has recognised provisions for unsettled discounts and sales returns amounting to Rs.289.84 crores and Rs.499.11 crores, respectively, at March 31, 2025. • Evaluated the periodic account reconciliations prepared by the management during the period. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when the entity satisfies a performance obligation by transferring control of promised goods to a customer. • Evaluated the management estimates and judgements in determining the provision for discounts and sales returns. Recognition of revenue requires determination of the net selling price after considering variable consideration including forecast of sales returns and discounts. • Evaluated the contract terms for a sample of customer contracts to assess the reasonableness of the provision for discounts and returns and determine whether the same is in line with terms of the contract. The estimate of sales returns and discounts depends on contract terms, forecasts of sales volumes and past history of quantum of returns. The expected returns and discounts that have not yet been settled with the customers are estimated and accrued. • Verified credits notes issued to customers on a sample basis and assessed the validity of claims with the underlying documents and appropriate approvals. Determination of provisions for discounts and sales returns is determined as a key audit matter as it involves significant management judgement and estimation. • Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section i43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

16. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 16(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Further, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to verify whether the backup of certain books and papers maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India during the year.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 16(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 16(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note 44 to the standalone financial statements)

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2025 under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts. The Company has made provision as required under the accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any, on derivative contracts as at March 31, 2025.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the period ended March 31, 2025.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 52(vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 52(vii) to the standalone financial statements);

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 52(vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 52(vii) to the standalone financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the period.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and that have operated throughout the period for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for modifications, if any, made by certain users with specific access at the application level and for direct database changes. During the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, except for the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail feature has been tampered with does not arise. Further, the audit trail, to the extent maintained in the prior year, has been preserved by the Company, as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

In respect of accounting software maintained by third party service providers, due to absence of or insufficient information in the service auditors report related to audit trail, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the aforesaid software were enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with. Further, the audit trail was not maintained in the prior year and hence the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail was preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention does not arise.

17. The Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

Referred to in paragraph 16(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the period from April 9, 2024 to March 31, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period April 9, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the period and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Notes 3(a) and 4(a) to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. In Crores) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold Land 5.92 Madura Garments Exports Limited No From April 9, 2024 Leasehold Land 10.42 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited No From April 9, 2024 Factory buildings 0.13 Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Limited No From April 9, 2024 Refer Note 1 Factory building 44.05 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited No From April 9, 2024 Leasehold properties (Stores) 8.65 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited No From April 9, 2024 Leasehold properties 2,691.16 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail No From April 9, 2024 Leasehold properties (factories) 1.29 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited No From April 9, 2024 Leasehold properties (factories) 19.9 Crafting Clothing Private Limited Madura No From April 9, 2024 Refer note 1 Leasehold properties (factories) 14.17 Garments Lifestyle Clothing Private Limited No From April 9, 2024 Leasehold properties (factories) 5.94 Madura Garments Exports Limited No From April 9, 2024

Note 1: The Company was incorporated on April 9, 2024 and acquired a business pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited upon approval by the National Company Law Tribunal on March 27, 2025. Accordingly, the title deeds of the immovable properties in the table above are either held in the name of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited or erstwhile transferor companies which were amalgamated with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the period. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the period and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the period, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise.

iii. (a) The Company has made investments in eighteen mutual fund schemes and granted loans to other parties (employees). The aggregate amount during the period, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to employees are as per the table given below:

Particulars Amounts (Rs in crores) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the period - Loans to employees 1.22 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Loans to employees 0.66

(Also, refer Note 7 and Note 13 to the standalone financial statements)

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments and loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted or investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated. The loans are interest-free and therefore the schedule of repayment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) In respect of the loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans and advances in nature of loans which have fallen due during the period and were renewed or extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans or advances in nature of loan.

(f) There were no loans, advances in nature of loans which were granted during the period, including to promoters or related parties.

v. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, in respect of the loans and investments made. The Company has not issued or provided any guarantees and security.

/. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance and labour welfare fund and goods and service tax, though there has been a slight delay in few cases and is regular in depositing professional tax, tax deducted at source under the Income Tax Act, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, tax deducted at source, professional tax, labour welfare fund, employees state insurance, cess and goods and services tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2025, which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross value (Rs. In crores) Paid amount (Rs. In crores) Unpaid amount (Rs. In crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.5 - 0.5 2011-12 and 2012- 13 Commissioner of Central Excise (Bangalore) Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry tax 0.00* 0.00* 2002-03 Additional Commissioner - Appeals, Bhubaneswar The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 0.01 0.00* 0.01 2002-03 Additional Commissioner - Appeals, Bhubaneswar The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value added tax and Central sales tax 0.01 0.01 2004-05 Kerala Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ernakulam Karnataka Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 1979 Entry tax 0.03 0.03 2001-02 and 2004- 05 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru Andhra Pradesh Entry Tax Act Entry tax 0.02 0.01 0.01 2006-07 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Secunderabad The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and the Karnataka Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value added tax and Central sales tax 2.01 2.01 0.00* 2004-05 and 2006- 07 The High Court of Karnataka Kerala Surcharge on Taxes Act, 1957 Surcharg e on sales tax 2.51 0.70 1.81 2008-09 to 2016-17 The Supreme Court of India Textile Committee Act, 1963 Textile committe e cess 1.19 0.60 0.59 1998-99 to 2004-05 The High Court of Karnataka The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and The West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value added tax and Central sales tax 0.01 0.01 0.00* 2005-06 Appellate tribunal, West Bengal Customs Duty Act, 1962 Customs duty 2.98 - 2.98 2017-18 to 2021-22 CESTAT Mumbai Customs Duty Act, 1962 Custom Duty 0.56 0.56 2017-18 Additional Commissioner of Customs Group III (Imports)

*All amounts in the table above have been rounded off to the nearest crores. The sign ‘0.00 indicates that the amounts are below Rs. fifty thousand and the sign ‘- indicates that amounts are nil.

Note: Disputed statutory dues directly relating to the business undertaking transferred from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement have been included above. (Refer Note 48 to the standalone financial statements)

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the period.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company did not have any joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, to this extent, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the period. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the period. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistleblower complaints have been received during the period by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the period. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has 4 CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year. The current financial year being the first year of incorporation of the Company, reporting under Clause (xvii) to the extent it relates to the immediately preceding financial year, is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the period and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.