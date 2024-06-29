|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2025
|1 May 2025
|Material information/updates about the Scheme of Arrangement among Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (Demerged Company), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors Further, the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited, the Resulting Company, at its meeting held today, has approved the following appointments w.e.f. May 1, 2025, subject to the regulatory and other necessary approvals: a. Mr. Ashish Dikshit as Managing Director (in addition to his current position as Managing Director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited) and b. Mr. Vishak Kumar as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
