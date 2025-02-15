Aditya Birla Fashion Narrows Q3 Loss to ₹51 Crore, Revenue Up 3.3%

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) narrowed its net loss to ₹51.3 crore in Q3 FY24, from ₹77.9 crore in Q3 FY23 as its revenue and profitability improved. The revenue from operations increased by 3.3% YoY to ₹4,304.7 crore as compared with ₹4,166.7 crore, aided by consistent demand across the brand portfolio.

EBITDA was up 14.8% and stood at ₹635 crore compared to ₹553.2 crore, indicating improved operational performance. EBITDA margin of 14.8%, compared to last year same period when it was 13.3%, implying higher cost efficiency and improved profits.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, and Pantaloons, is planning to accelerate future growth by scaling up its premium and digital-first offerings.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) closed at ₹247.9o which is a 4.25% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 3.94% in the last one year, and witnessed a 6% dip in the last one month.