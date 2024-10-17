Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,181.14
8,742.53
7,172.07
6,602.86
yoy growth (%)
-40.73
21.89
8.62
9.42
Raw materials
-2,537.62
-4,205.76
-3,390.08
-3,008.67
As % of sales
48.97
48.1
47.26
45.56
Employee costs
-823.91
-1,058.4
-772.33
-705.8
As % of sales
15.9
12.1
10.76
10.68
Other costs
-1,225.3
-2,253
-2,541.38
-2,450.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.64
25.77
35.43
37.11
Operating profit
594.31
1,225.37
468.28
437.48
OPM
11.47
14.01
6.52
6.62
Depreciation
-945
-876.82
-280.52
-242.47
Interest expense
-498.39
-422.73
-171.6
-179.67
Other income
72.64
65.09
32.81
38.15
Profit before tax
-776.43
-9.08
48.96
53.49
Taxes
126.8
-136.1
68.82
0
Tax rate
-16.33
1,497.24
140.53
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-649.63
-145.19
117.79
53.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-649.64
-145.19
117.79
53.49
yoy growth (%)
347.44
-223.26
120.16
-148.74
NPM
-12.53
-1.66
1.64
0.81
Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessoriesRead More
Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.Read More
