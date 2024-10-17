Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.27
8.25
Op profit growth
-54.22
118.71
EBIT growth
-185.39
16.43
Net profit growth
312.55
-150.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.56
13.78
6.82
EBIT margin
-6.37
4.45
4.14
Net profit margin
-12.81
-1.85
3.95
RoCE
-5.13
8.23
RoNW
-9.05
-3.26
RoA
-2.58
-0.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.04
-2.13
4.15
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-17.44
-13.54
0.5
Book value per share
28.2
13.8
18.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-25.03
-70.85
52.46
P/CEPS
-11.53
-11.14
433.08
P/B
7.13
10.93
11.78
EV/EBIDTA
34.86
13.2
30.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-12.12
401.73
115.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.36
33.66
Inventory days
146.5
89.05
Creditor days
-174.63
-114.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.66
-0.92
-1.79
Net debt / equity
1.26
4.69
1.15
Net debt / op. profit
6.01
4.14
2.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.82
-48.06
-48.35
Employee costs
-16.48
-12.29
-11.24
Other costs
-24.11
-25.84
-33.57
