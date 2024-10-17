iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Key Ratios

274.9
(-0.56%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.27

8.25

Op profit growth

-54.22

118.71

EBIT growth

-185.39

16.43

Net profit growth

312.55

-150.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.56

13.78

6.82

EBIT margin

-6.37

4.45

4.14

Net profit margin

-12.81

-1.85

3.95

RoCE

-5.13

8.23

RoNW

-9.05

-3.26

RoA

-2.58

-0.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.04

-2.13

4.15

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-17.44

-13.54

0.5

Book value per share

28.2

13.8

18.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-25.03

-70.85

52.46

P/CEPS

-11.53

-11.14

433.08

P/B

7.13

10.93

11.78

EV/EBIDTA

34.86

13.2

30.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-12.12

401.73

115.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.36

33.66

Inventory days

146.5

89.05

Creditor days

-174.63

-114.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.66

-0.92

-1.79

Net debt / equity

1.26

4.69

1.15

Net debt / op. profit

6.01

4.14

2.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-48.82

-48.06

-48.35

Employee costs

-16.48

-12.29

-11.24

Other costs

-24.11

-25.84

-33.57

Aditya Bir. Fas. : related Articles

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

17 Oct 2024

Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessories

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

29 Jul 2024

Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.

