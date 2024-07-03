Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,995.86
12,417.9
8,136.22
5,248.92
8,787.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,995.86
12,417.9
8,136.22
5,248.92
8,787.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
250.33
123.3
102.89
73.4
65.3
Total Income
14,246.19
12,541.2
8,239.11
5,322.32
8,853.16
Total Expenditure
12,543.25
10,924.32
7,036.3
4,694.51
7,576.03
PBIDT
1,702.94
1,616.88
1,202.81
627.81
1,277.13
Interest
876.61
472.36
350.71
502.6
424.71
PBDT
826.33
1,144.52
852.1
125.21
852.42
Depreciation
1,655.23
1,226.96
997.03
962.75
885.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.2
13.7
20.89
40.12
0.01
Deferred Tax
-128.19
-36.67
-47.46
-141.66
132.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-735.91
-59.47
-118.36
-736
-165.02
Minority Interest After NP
-107.89
-23.47
-9.64
-63.49
-2.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-628.02
-36
-108.72
-672.51
-163.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-628.02
-36
-108.72
-672.51
-163.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.52
-0.38
-1.18
-8.23
-2.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,015.01
948.79
938.29
915.05
773.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.16
13.02
14.78
11.96
14.53
PBDTM(%)
5.9
9.21
10.47
2.38
9.69
PATM(%)
-5.25
-0.47
-1.45
-14.02
-1.87
Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessoriesRead More
Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.Read More
