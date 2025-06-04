Aditya Birla Fashion Slips 10% Following Stake Sale Activity

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) closed at a 10% dip on Wednesday, June 4, following a large block deal on the exchanges. A total of 10.66 crore shares changed hands in the transaction, triggering strong market reaction due to the size and timing of the deal.

The shares exchanged in this block deal represent 8.75% of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s total outstanding equity, indicating a significant shift in ownership. As per online sources, Flipkart is believed to be the likely seller in this deal, although official confirmation is awaited.

The shares were reportedly sold at an average price of ₹80 per share, which is at a discount to the company’s closing price on Tuesday. The transaction is said to be facilitated by Goldman Sachs, acting as an advisor for the seller on what sources described as a “clean-out trade.”

The shares are held under Flipkart Investments Private Ltd., a holding entity of the e-commerce platform, as per available filings. As of the March 2025 shareholding pattern, the promoter group holds a 68.85% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

The sharp decline in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) stock price reflects investor caution amid speculation around the reason and timing of such a large offloading of shares.

