iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aditya Birla Fashion Slips 10% Following Stake Sale Activity

4 Jun 2025 , 05:30 PM

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) closed at a 10%  dip on Wednesday, June 4, following a large block deal on the exchanges. A total of 10.66 crore shares changed hands in the transaction, triggering strong market reaction due to the size and timing of the deal.

The shares exchanged in this block deal represent 8.75% of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s total outstanding equity, indicating a significant shift in ownership. As per online sources,  Flipkart is believed to be the likely seller in this deal, although official confirmation is awaited.

The shares were reportedly sold at an average price of ₹80 per share, which is at a discount to the company’s closing price on Tuesday. The transaction is said to be facilitated by Goldman Sachs, acting as an advisor for the seller on what sources described as a “clean-out trade.”

The shares are held under Flipkart Investments Private Ltd., a holding entity of the e-commerce platform, as per available filings. As of the March 2025 shareholding pattern, the promoter group holds a 68.85% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

The sharp decline in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) stock price reflects investor caution amid speculation around the reason and timing of such a large offloading of shares.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Aditya Birla Fashion
  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
  • stake sale
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.