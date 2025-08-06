iifl-logo



Prestige Estates Q1 Net Profit Climbs 26% to ₹292.5 Crore

6 Aug 2025 , 02:03 PM

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 26% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The profit stood at ₹292.5 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹232.6 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by higher revenue and continued strength in housing demand. Total income rose to ₹2,468.7 crore, compared to ₹2,024.5 crore in Q1FY25. In a separate update last month, the company posted a record surge in pre-sales.

Pre-sales for Q1FY26 came in at ₹12,126.4 crore, marking a four-fold jump over the ₹3,029.5 crore reported a year ago. The spike in bookings was led by strong demand for its residential project in Ghaziabad.

As of March 2025, Prestige had delivered 302 projects covering 193 million sq. ft. of space. The company’s development pipeline includes 130 upcoming projects across 203 million sq. ft.

As of 12:07 PM IST on August 6, 2025, Prestige Estates Projects shares are trading at ₹1,581 which is a 1.73% dip than the previous close. Prestige Estates Projects shares have dipped 3.04% in the previous month, gained 15% in the last six months, and 3.07% dip in the last one year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

