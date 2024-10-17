Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting for fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting dated January 15, 2025 i. Up to 4,08,72,580 Equity Shares of face value of ? 10/- each at issue price of ? 317.45/- each including the Premium of ? 307.45/- each, aggregating to an amount up to ? 1297,50,00,521 under Promoter/ Promoter Group category and ii. Up to 3,96,97,838 Equity Shares of face value of ? 10/- each at issue price of ? 272.37/- each including the Premium of ? 262.37/- each, aggregating to an amount up to ? 1081,25,00,137 to Qualified Institutional Buyers under Non-Promoter Category. The Board also approved convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on Thursday, February 13, 2025, inter-alia, to approve the above matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated January 15, 2025 approving qualified institutions placement of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.01.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Allotment of 5,57,43,053 fully paid up equity shares of the Company in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation (by way of Merger by Absorption) among TCNS Clothing Co. Limited and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 9 May 2024

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024