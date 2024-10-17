iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting for fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting dated January 15, 2025 i. Up to 4,08,72,580 Equity Shares of face value of ? 10/- each at issue price of ? 317.45/- each including the Premium of ? 307.45/- each, aggregating to an amount up to ? 1297,50,00,521 under Promoter/ Promoter Group category and ii. Up to 3,96,97,838 Equity Shares of face value of ? 10/- each at issue price of ? 272.37/- each including the Premium of ? 262.37/- each, aggregating to an amount up to ? 1081,25,00,137 to Qualified Institutional Buyers under Non-Promoter Category. The Board also approved convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on Thursday, February 13, 2025, inter-alia, to approve the above matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated January 15, 2025 approving qualified institutions placement of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.01.2025)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Allotment of 5,57,43,053 fully paid up equity shares of the Company in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation (by way of Merger by Absorption) among TCNS Clothing Co. Limited and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20249 May 2024
Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 (said results) and ii. Proposal for variation in the redemption date of the Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares issued by the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

Birla Digital Fashion Backs Wrogn with Rs 75 Crore

17 Oct 2024|01:07 PM

Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessories

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

29 Jul 2024|11:18 AM

Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.

