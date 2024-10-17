|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 May 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|Notice convening the meeting of the Equity Shareholders on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited pursuant to order dated April 26, 2024 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench Newspaper advertisement regarding the meeting of the equity shareholders of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. Proceedings of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited held on June 5, 2024 pursuant to the directions of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)
Anjana and Vikram Reddy founded the firm in 2014, and it targets guys aged 18 to 30, offering casual apparel, footwear, and accessoriesRead More
Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.