Summary

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is one of Indias leading freight car manufacturers and diversified engineering company. The company is the largest supplier of wagons to the Indian Railways in India with strong in-house capabilities for the design and manufacture of special purpose wagons for core sectors such as cement, coal, alumina, steel, container freight cars, oil, chemicals, fertilizers, thermal power projects and defence sector among others. They also manufacture sugar mill machineries, industrial boilers, cryogenic and pressure vessels, chemical plant equipment and agro-machinery such as power tillers. The companys major operating divisions are the heavy engineering division consisting of wagon, hydro-mechanical equipment and process equipment manufacturing facilities and the steel foundry division. They have five manufacturing facilities in the outskirts of Kolkata, in Agarpara, Belgharia, Sodepur and Panihati. They have their marketing offices in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi apart from marketing their products through an established network of agents. Their major customers include the Indian Railways, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Jaiprakash Industries among others.Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd was incorporated on June 25, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Texmaco Machines Pvt Ltd. In March 3, 2010, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was

