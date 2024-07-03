iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Share Price

195.9
(-1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open199.75
  • Day's High200.33
  • 52 Wk High296.49
  • Prev. Close198.96
  • Day's Low194.46
  • 52 Wk Low 142
  • Turnover (lac)985.6
  • P/E48.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value64.44
  • EPS4.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,825.56
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

199.75

Prev. Close

198.96

Turnover(Lac.)

985.6

Day's High

200.33

Day's Low

194.46

52 Week's High

296.49

52 Week's Low

142

Book Value

64.44

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,825.56

P/E

48.12

EPS

4.13

Divi. Yield

0.25

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.10%

Foreign: 0.10%

Indian: 48.03%

Non-Promoter- 16.59%

Institutions: 16.59%

Non-Institutions: 35.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.95

32.19

32.19

25.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,445.65

1,313.15

1,294.41

1,114.63

Net Worth

2,485.6

1,345.34

1,326.6

1,139.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,688.73

1,831.79

926.89

1,154.14

yoy growth (%)

-7.8

97.62

-19.69

7.19

Raw materials

-1,181.64

-1,220.51

-654.25

-848.14

As % of sales

69.97

66.62

70.58

73.48

Employee costs

-116.13

-127.76

-76.63

-80.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.59

51.2

14.51

42.01

Depreciation

-37.25

-35.9

-18.69

-16.15

Tax paid

0.27

32.87

-4.43

-8.44

Working capital

79.25

411.15

371.06

38.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.8

97.62

-19.69

7.19

Op profit growth

-23.41

436.78

-49.98

15.03

EBIT growth

-22.64

138.46

-30.63

10.35

Net profit growth

-118.02

-753.36

-69.98

23.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,502.87

2,243.28

1,621.74

1,688.85

1,831.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,502.87

2,243.28

1,621.74

1,688.85

1,831.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.55

26.37

22.43

25.03

20.73

View Annually Results

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

S K Poddar

Executive Director

A K Vijay

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Akshay Poddar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D R Kaarthikeyan

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Indajit Mookerjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Utsav Parekh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rusha Mitra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

VIRENDRA SINHA

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amitabha Guha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Partha S Bhattacharyya

Executive Director

Udyavar Vittal Kamath.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hemant Bangur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

Summary

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is one of Indias leading freight car manufacturers and diversified engineering company. The company is the largest supplier of wagons to the Indian Railways in India with strong in-house capabilities for the design and manufacture of special purpose wagons for core sectors such as cement, coal, alumina, steel, container freight cars, oil, chemicals, fertilizers, thermal power projects and defence sector among others. They also manufacture sugar mill machineries, industrial boilers, cryogenic and pressure vessels, chemical plant equipment and agro-machinery such as power tillers. The companys major operating divisions are the heavy engineering division consisting of wagon, hydro-mechanical equipment and process equipment manufacturing facilities and the steel foundry division. They have five manufacturing facilities in the outskirts of Kolkata, in Agarpara, Belgharia, Sodepur and Panihati. They have their marketing offices in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi apart from marketing their products through an established network of agents. Their major customers include the Indian Railways, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Jaiprakash Industries among others.Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd was incorporated on June 25, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Texmaco Machines Pvt Ltd. In March 3, 2010, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was
Company FAQs

What is the Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is ₹7825.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is 48.12 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is ₹142 and ₹296.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd?

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.69%, 3 Years at 82.10%, 1 Year at 14.94%, 6 Month at -21.39%, 3 Month at -2.12% and 1 Month at -8.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.14 %
Institutions - 16.59 %
Public - 35.27 %

