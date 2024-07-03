Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹199.75
Prev. Close₹198.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹985.6
Day's High₹200.33
Day's Low₹194.46
52 Week's High₹296.49
52 Week's Low₹142
Book Value₹64.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,825.56
P/E48.12
EPS4.13
Divi. Yield0.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.95
32.19
32.19
25.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,445.65
1,313.15
1,294.41
1,114.63
Net Worth
2,485.6
1,345.34
1,326.6
1,139.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,688.73
1,831.79
926.89
1,154.14
yoy growth (%)
-7.8
97.62
-19.69
7.19
Raw materials
-1,181.64
-1,220.51
-654.25
-848.14
As % of sales
69.97
66.62
70.58
73.48
Employee costs
-116.13
-127.76
-76.63
-80.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.59
51.2
14.51
42.01
Depreciation
-37.25
-35.9
-18.69
-16.15
Tax paid
0.27
32.87
-4.43
-8.44
Working capital
79.25
411.15
371.06
38.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.8
97.62
-19.69
7.19
Op profit growth
-23.41
436.78
-49.98
15.03
EBIT growth
-22.64
138.46
-30.63
10.35
Net profit growth
-118.02
-753.36
-69.98
23.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,502.87
2,243.28
1,621.74
1,688.85
1,831.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,502.87
2,243.28
1,621.74
1,688.85
1,831.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.55
26.37
22.43
25.03
20.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
S K Poddar
Executive Director
A K Vijay
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Akshay Poddar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D R Kaarthikeyan
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Indajit Mookerjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Utsav Parekh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rusha Mitra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
VIRENDRA SINHA
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amitabha Guha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Partha S Bhattacharyya
Executive Director
Udyavar Vittal Kamath.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hemant Bangur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
Summary
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is one of Indias leading freight car manufacturers and diversified engineering company. The company is the largest supplier of wagons to the Indian Railways in India with strong in-house capabilities for the design and manufacture of special purpose wagons for core sectors such as cement, coal, alumina, steel, container freight cars, oil, chemicals, fertilizers, thermal power projects and defence sector among others. They also manufacture sugar mill machineries, industrial boilers, cryogenic and pressure vessels, chemical plant equipment and agro-machinery such as power tillers. The companys major operating divisions are the heavy engineering division consisting of wagon, hydro-mechanical equipment and process equipment manufacturing facilities and the steel foundry division. They have five manufacturing facilities in the outskirts of Kolkata, in Agarpara, Belgharia, Sodepur and Panihati. They have their marketing offices in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi apart from marketing their products through an established network of agents. Their major customers include the Indian Railways, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Jaiprakash Industries among others.Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd was incorporated on June 25, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Texmaco Machines Pvt Ltd. In March 3, 2010, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was
Read More
The Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is ₹7825.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is 48.12 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is ₹142 and ₹296.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.69%, 3 Years at 82.10%, 1 Year at 14.94%, 6 Month at -21.39%, 3 Month at -2.12% and 1 Month at -8.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.