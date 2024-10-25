iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

179.8
(1.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Texmaco Rail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Re-appointment of Director Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Announcement under Reg 30 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Acquisition
Board Meeting16 May 20246 May 2024
TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on equity shares if any Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Appt of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposals for raising of funds Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Inter-alia, to consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares / preference shares / bonds / debentures / warrants or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to Preferential Issue, Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement or any equivalent capital raising mode or combination of methods as may be permitted under the applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/02/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202420 Jan 2024
TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Texmaco Rail: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.