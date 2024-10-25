Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Re-appointment of Director Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Announcement under Reg 30 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Acquisition

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 6 May 2024

TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on equity shares if any Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Appt of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposals for raising of funds Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Inter-alia, to consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares / preference shares / bonds / debentures / warrants or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to Preferential Issue, Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement or any equivalent capital raising mode or combination of methods as may be permitted under the applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/02/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 20 Jan 2024