RVNL, Texmaco form JV to focus on key five areas

28 Aug 2025 , 01:19 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. announced that it has formed a Joint Venture with Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. to bolster India’s railway modernisation and export competitiveness.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, this JV will be engaged in manufacturing of freight and passenger rolling stock. This shall include locomotives, passenger coaches, trainsets and metro coaches. The newly formed JV will also undertake Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts. This will also include depot operations and global tenders, announced the company in its filing.

According to the details disclosed by the company, Texmaco will hold 49% stake. On the other hand, Rail Vikas Nigam will hold a majority stake of 51%.

The Joint Venture will make use of automation, green technologies, and artificial intelligence to deliver advanced and economical solutions.

This collaboration will also support the government’s Make in India and green mobility push.

At around 1.09 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam was trading almost flat at ₹312.25, against the previous close of ₹312.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹318.15, and ₹312.10, respectively.

On the other hand, Texmaco was trading 0.99% lower at ₹137, against the previous close of ₹138.37 on NSE. In today’s intraday session, the counter touched a high and low of ₹140.25, and ₹136.21, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

