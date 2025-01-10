Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.95
32.19
32.19
25.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,445.65
1,313.15
1,294.41
1,114.63
Net Worth
2,485.6
1,345.34
1,326.6
1,139.66
Minority Interest
Debt
631.1
984.01
709.8
779.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
57.34
44.92
47.73
48.42
Total Liabilities
3,174.04
2,374.27
2,084.13
1,967.34
Fixed Assets
420.2
376.43
363.85
382.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
407.68
92.49
71.35
127.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
79.4
104.84
116.54
130.6
Networking Capital
1,859.32
1,647.8
1,360.18
1,221.78
Inventories
723.65
676.27
361.04
309.28
Inventory Days
66.84
Sundry Debtors
882.48
784.89
569.94
611.35
Debtor Days
132.13
Other Current Assets
1,276.48
1,197.79
1,054.72
1,023.82
Sundry Creditors
-675.55
-568.39
-311.64
-430.12
Creditor Days
92.96
Other Current Liabilities
-347.74
-442.76
-313.88
-292.55
Cash
407.43
152.68
172.21
105.09
Total Assets
3,174.03
2,374.24
2,084.13
1,967.33
