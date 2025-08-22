Texmaco Rail Secures ₹103 Crore Wagon Order From Leap Grain Rail Logistics

Engineering and infrastructure company Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Thursday announced that it has secured a ₹103.16 crore order from Leap Grain Rail Logistics. The contract involves the supply of BCBFG wagons and BVCM brake vans, and the company is required to execute the order within 10 months.

This win adds to Texmaco’s growing order book. In June 2025, the company bagged a major international order worth $62.24 million (around ₹535 crore) from CAMALCO SA, Cameroon. That deal included the manufacturing and supply of 560 open-top wagons valued at $32.76 million (₹282 crore), along with a 20-year long-term maintenance contract worth $29.48 million (₹253 crore).

Despite steady order inflows, Texmaco reported a weak performance for the quarter ended June 2025. The company’s net profit fell nearly 50% year-on-year to ₹30 crore. This is compared with ₹59.8 crore in the same period last year. Revenue declined 16.3% to ₹910.6 crore. This is against ₹1,088.2 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 33.5% to ₹71.2 crore, while operating margins narrowed to 7.8% from 9.8% in Q1FY25.

Part of the Adventz Group, Texmaco is a leading manufacturer of railway wagons, coaches, and locomotives. With both domestic and international orders in its portfolio, the company remains a key supplier to India’s rail sector as well as overseas clients.

