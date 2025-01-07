iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

193.82
(2.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,688.73

1,831.79

926.89

1,154.14

yoy growth (%)

-7.8

97.62

-19.69

7.19

Raw materials

-1,181.64

-1,220.51

-654.25

-848.14

As % of sales

69.97

66.62

70.58

73.48

Employee costs

-116.13

-127.76

-76.63

-80.02

As % of sales

6.87

6.97

8.26

6.93

Other costs

-270.91

-326.76

-166.8

-167.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.04

17.83

17.99

14.52

Operating profit

120.04

156.75

29.2

58.38

OPM

7.1

8.55

3.15

5.05

Depreciation

-37.25

-35.9

-18.69

-16.15

Interest expense

-102.96

-96.89

-47.59

-47.51

Other income

31.77

27.25

51.59

47.3

Profit before tax

11.59

51.2

14.51

42.01

Taxes

0.27

32.87

-4.43

-8.44

Tax rate

2.34

64.18

-30.57

-20.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.86

84.07

10.07

33.57

Exceptional items

0

-149.91

0

0

Net profit

11.86

-65.84

10.07

33.57

yoy growth (%)

-118.02

-753.36

-69.98

23.4

NPM

0.7

-3.59

1.08

2.9

Texmaco Rail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.