|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,688.73
1,831.79
926.89
1,154.14
yoy growth (%)
-7.8
97.62
-19.69
7.19
Raw materials
-1,181.64
-1,220.51
-654.25
-848.14
As % of sales
69.97
66.62
70.58
73.48
Employee costs
-116.13
-127.76
-76.63
-80.02
As % of sales
6.87
6.97
8.26
6.93
Other costs
-270.91
-326.76
-166.8
-167.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.04
17.83
17.99
14.52
Operating profit
120.04
156.75
29.2
58.38
OPM
7.1
8.55
3.15
5.05
Depreciation
-37.25
-35.9
-18.69
-16.15
Interest expense
-102.96
-96.89
-47.59
-47.51
Other income
31.77
27.25
51.59
47.3
Profit before tax
11.59
51.2
14.51
42.01
Taxes
0.27
32.87
-4.43
-8.44
Tax rate
2.34
64.18
-30.57
-20.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.86
84.07
10.07
33.57
Exceptional items
0
-149.91
0
0
Net profit
11.86
-65.84
10.07
33.57
yoy growth (%)
-118.02
-753.36
-69.98
23.4
NPM
0.7
-3.59
1.08
2.9
