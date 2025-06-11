Texmaco secures ₹44 Crore order from MRVC; stock zooms ~5%

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has secured an order worth ₹44.04 Crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited. The order received is for supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of traction transformers, and other associated works.

Following this development, the counter touched an intraday high of ₹184.40, about 5% higher than previous session.

The project scope includes the installation of a 1X25 kV 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) including MVA AC traction transformers, two sectioning posts, and related infrastructure.

The company expects to complete the project within a period of 18 months.

Last week, the company also secured another from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation worth ₹122.30 Crore. The company was to carry infrastructure and maintenance work on Mumbai’s western railway. This contract was received on June 2, 2025.

Texmaco announced the results for the quarter ended March 2025 with a 17.50% year-on-year growth in its revenue from operations. The business posted revenue of ₹1,346.60 Crore. This growth was fueled by continued execution through its railway and engineering segments.

The business registered an EBITDA growth of 14.70% at ₹97.60 Crore. The business also said that its net profit slipped 12% on a year-on-year basis. It reported a net profit of ₹40 Crore in Q4FY25, against ₹45 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Additionally, the company also invested AED 50,000 in its newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, being an initial investment.

At around 11.35 AM, Texmaco Rail was trading 3.41% higher at ₹182.80, against the previous close of ₹176.78 on NSE.

