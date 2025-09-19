Top Stocks for Today - 19th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company announced that it has secured a new order worth ₹86.85 Crore. The company said that it has received this from Ultratech Cement for BCFC wagons with brake vans. The company expects to complete the order by March 2026.

Vedanta: The company said that it has been declared as the preferred bidder by the Department of Mines & Geology, Andhra Pradesh. This is for the Punnam Manganese Block. The 152-hectare block is at G4 exploration level. The composite license is subject to regulatory clearances and conditions.

Indian Hotels Company: The business also clarified that it is not the owner of The Pierre, New York. However, the company has leasehold rights for the property. The company also established that hotel operations will continue as usual and commented that recent media reports are misleading and speculative.

Unichem Laboratories: The company informed that it has been served a demand notice of €19.5 million (around ₹175 Crore). The European Commission granted this notice in connection with the perindopril drug case.

John Cockerill: The company informed that it secured a contract by Tata Steel for setting up a Push-Pull Pickling Line and Acid Regeneration Plant at its Jamshedpur facility. The project will boost sustainable steel production. This also includes the supply of equipment and supervision of erection and commissioning.

