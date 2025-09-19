Texmaco Rail secures ₹86.85 Crore order from Ultratech Cement

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited announced that it has secured an order worth ₹86.85 Crore from Ultratech Cement Limited. The contract includes the supply of BCFC wagons along with a brake van.

The company expects to complete the delivery by March 2026.

This development comes days after the company announced another significant order. On September 12, Texmaco announced that it has received a letter of acceptance dated September 10 from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). This contract was valued at ₹129.09 Crore, including all taxes.

As per the company, the scope of work for this project includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 2×25 KV traction overhead equipment and associated activities at the Yavatmal–Digras section of the Nagpur division under Central Railways. The company said that this project is scheduled to be completed within a period of 18 months.

For the June 2025 quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹30 Crore. This was 49.80% y-o-y lower than ₹59.80 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The business said that its revenue also slipped by 16.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹910.60 Crore. In the same quarter of 2025, the business posted a revenue of ₹1,088.20 Crore. EBITDA also slipped 33.50% to ₹71.20 Crore.

