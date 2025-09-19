iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Texmaco Rail secures ₹86.85 Crore order from Ultratech Cement

19 Sep 2025 , 11:01 AM

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited announced that it has secured an order worth ₹86.85 Crore from Ultratech Cement Limited. The contract includes the supply of BCFC wagons along with a brake van.

The company expects to complete the delivery by March 2026.

This development comes days after the company announced another significant order. On September 12, Texmaco announced that it has received a letter of acceptance dated September 10 from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). This contract was valued at ₹129.09 Crore, including all taxes.

As per the company, the scope of work for this project includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 2×25 KV traction overhead equipment and associated activities at the Yavatmal–Digras section of the Nagpur division under Central Railways. The company said that this project is scheduled to be completed within a period of 18 months.

For the June 2025 quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹30 Crore. This was 49.80% y-o-y lower than ₹59.80 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The business said that its revenue also slipped by 16.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹910.60 Crore. In the same quarter of 2025, the business posted a revenue of ₹1,088.20 Crore. EBITDA also slipped 33.50% to ₹71.20 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Texmaco Rail
  • Texmaco Rail New Order
  • Texmaco Rail News
  • Texmaco Rail Order
  • Texmaco Rail Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Power Grid Wins Interstate Transmission Project in UP and MP

Power Grid Wins Interstate Transmission Project in UP and MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2025|10:23 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2025|07:24 AM
IREDA sanctions ₹1,134 Crore loan to subsidiary

IREDA sanctions ₹1,134 Crore loan to subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|03:00 PM
General Mills Joins ITC, PE Giants in Race for 10% Stake in Balaji Wafers

General Mills Joins ITC, PE Giants in Race for 10% Stake in Balaji Wafers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|01:13 PM
KPI Green Lists India’s First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

KPI Green Lists India’s First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|01:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.