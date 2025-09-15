iifl-logo

Texmaco Rail Wins ₹129 Crore RVNL Electrification Order in Nagpur Division

15 Sep 2025 , 12:43 PM

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has secured a ₹129.09-crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for railway electrification works in Maharashtra.

The order, awarded on September 10, involves the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 2*25 KV traction overhead equipment on the Yavatmal – Digras stretch of the Nagpur Division. Texmaco said the project will be executed over 18 months. It also clarified that the deal does not involve related parties and that its promoters have no link to RVNL.

The contract comes at a time when the company is battling weaker earnings. For the June quarter (Q1FY26), net profit nearly halved to ₹30 crore, compared with ₹59.8 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell 16% to ₹910.6 crore, while EBITDA dropped 33.5% to ₹71.2 crore. Margins tightened to 7.8% from 9.8%.

In boardroom updates, Texmaco approved the extension of Indrajit Mookerjee’s term as Executive Director and Vice Chairman for one year from April 2026. It also cleared a five-year reappointment for Sudipta Mukherjee as Managing Director beginning June 2026, subject to shareholder nod.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

