Texmaco secures ₹122 Crore rail infra contract from MRVC

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has secured a contract worth ₹122.30 Crore. The company has received the contract from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation.

The scope of stated contract include design, supply, construction, installation, testing & commissioning of traction transformers and associated works.

The company will carry out this infrastructure and maintenance work on Mumbai’s Western Railway. The Western Railway line also includes one of the suburban train service lines of Mumbai.

As per company’s filing with the bourses, the company announced that the company has received the contract on June 2, 2025 from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited. The company streamlines to execute the contract within a period of 30 months.

Last week, the company secured another contract worth ₹140 Crore for making multi-purpose wagons. The deal was for supply of manufacturing and supply of 8 rakes of Flat multi-purpose wagons.

The company also inked a MoU recently with Polish Technology firm Nevomo for next-gen tech rail innovation.

In the quarter ended March 2025, stated that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 12% to ₹40 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹45 Crore.

At around 2.45 PM, Texmaco was trading 6.88% higher at ₹171.40, against the previous close of ₹160.37 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹175.50, and ₹160.40, respectively.

