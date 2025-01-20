Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.8
59.77
-13.37
20.05
Op profit growth
-25.73
150.44
-13.84
48.44
EBIT growth
-26.43
67.21
-11.33
27.25
Net profit growth
-121.83
-1,004.65
-72.74
38.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.03
8.72
5.56
5.59
EBIT margin
6.29
7.88
7.53
7.36
Net profit margin
0.83
-3.53
0.62
1.98
RoCE
5.59
8.34
5.55
6.65
RoNW
0.32
-1.54
0.17
0.66
RoA
0.18
-0.93
0.11
0.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.14
-3.07
0.6
1.23
Dividend per share
0.1
0.1
0.25
0.25
Cash EPS
-0.93
-4.48
-0.8
0.18
Book value per share
45.59
45.68
48.71
45.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
173.42
-5.75
126.26
68.26
P/CEPS
-26.09
-3.93
-93.69
443.61
P/B
0.53
0.38
1.55
1.83
EV/EBIDTA
9.34
6.16
20.84
20.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
8.17
68.56
-47.59
-31.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
135.72
131.92
195.49
141.78
Inventory days
91.46
82.47
83.14
80.58
Creditor days
-115.23
-98.52
-107.86
-97.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.03
-1.49
-1.41
-1.67
Net debt / equity
0.59
0.65
0.45
0.37
Net debt / op. profit
5.67
4.23
7.63
5.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.96
-66.58
-66.67
-71.76
Employee costs
-6.92
-6.98
-8.49
-7.25
Other costs
-16.08
-17.69
-19.26
-15.37
