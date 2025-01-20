iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

200.99
(0.86%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:14:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.8

59.77

-13.37

20.05

Op profit growth

-25.73

150.44

-13.84

48.44

EBIT growth

-26.43

67.21

-11.33

27.25

Net profit growth

-121.83

-1,004.65

-72.74

38.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.03

8.72

5.56

5.59

EBIT margin

6.29

7.88

7.53

7.36

Net profit margin

0.83

-3.53

0.62

1.98

RoCE

5.59

8.34

5.55

6.65

RoNW

0.32

-1.54

0.17

0.66

RoA

0.18

-0.93

0.11

0.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.14

-3.07

0.6

1.23

Dividend per share

0.1

0.1

0.25

0.25

Cash EPS

-0.93

-4.48

-0.8

0.18

Book value per share

45.59

45.68

48.71

45.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

173.42

-5.75

126.26

68.26

P/CEPS

-26.09

-3.93

-93.69

443.61

P/B

0.53

0.38

1.55

1.83

EV/EBIDTA

9.34

6.16

20.84

20.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

8.17

68.56

-47.59

-31.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

135.72

131.92

195.49

141.78

Inventory days

91.46

82.47

83.14

80.58

Creditor days

-115.23

-98.52

-107.86

-97.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.03

-1.49

-1.41

-1.67

Net debt / equity

0.59

0.65

0.45

0.37

Net debt / op. profit

5.67

4.23

7.63

5.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.96

-66.58

-66.67

-71.76

Employee costs

-6.92

-6.98

-8.49

-7.25

Other costs

-16.08

-17.69

-19.26

-15.37

