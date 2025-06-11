Top Stocks for Today - 11th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bank of Baroda: The bank has announced in its MCLR. These changes shall be effective from June 12, 2025. The bank said changes in MCLR will impact borrowers with loans linked to interest-rates. It has not announced any changes in its overnight MCLR. The existing MCLR is 8.15%.

Texmaco: The business announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 44.04 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited. The scope of work includes installation of 1X25 kV 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers, two sectioning posts, and associated infrastructure.

Wipro: The IT giant has announced that it has extended its partnership with Metro AG. The company has extended the pact for 2 years. Wipro will be responsible to provide Metro with integrated digital services across application development, cloud, and data.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker has recently reduced its near-term production target for its electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, by two-thirds owing to shortage of rare earth materials. The business is now planning to produce as much as 8,221 units between April to September, as compared to its initial target of 26,512. This is a significant cut down against the target.

Max Financial Services: The company announced that it has appointed Sumit Madan as new managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Max Life Insurance Limited. His appointment shall be effective from October 1, 2025. Madan will take charge of Prashant Pripathy’s office after his retirement on September 30, 2025.

