iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 11th June 2025

11 Jun 2025 , 06:51 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bank of Baroda: The bank has announced in its MCLR. These changes shall be effective from June 12, 2025. The bank said changes in MCLR will impact borrowers with loans linked to interest-rates. It has not announced any changes in its overnight MCLR. The existing MCLR is 8.15%.

Texmaco: The business announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 44.04 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited. The scope of work includes installation of  1X25 kV 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers, two sectioning posts, and associated infrastructure.

Wipro: The IT giant has announced that it has extended its partnership with Metro AG. The company has extended the pact for 2 years. Wipro will be responsible to provide Metro with integrated digital services across application development, cloud, and data.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker has recently reduced its near-term production target for its electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, by two-thirds owing to shortage of rare earth materials. The business is now planning to produce as much as 8,221 units between April to September, as compared to its initial target of 26,512. This is a significant cut down against the target.

Max Financial Services: The company announced that it has appointed Sumit Madan as new managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Max Life Insurance Limited. His appointment shall be effective from October 1, 2025. Madan will take charge of Prashant Pripathy’s office after his retirement on September 30, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com 

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.