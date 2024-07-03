Summary

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. (formerly known Texmaco Ltd) is a leading diversified Engineering Complex and an Infrastructure Company in India. The company is the leader in the fields of Railway Freight Cars/Wagons, Hydro-Mechanical Equipment for Mega Power Projects, Heavy Steel Structures and Process Equipment. The company has 5 factories on the northern fringe of Kolkata. Their factories are located at Belgharia, Agarpara, Sodepur and Panihati in West Bengal. The Company is presently concentrated in the businesses of Real Estate, Mini Hydro Power, and Job work services.The company operates in three business segments, namely heavy engineering division, steel foundry division and others. The companys product portfolio includes railway freight cars, steel foundry, hydro-mechanical equipment and steel structures, process equipment and agro machinery.Texmaco Ltd, a KK Birla Group company was incorporated on August 4, 1939. The company was incorporated with the main objective of manufacturing large variety of items. Over the decades, the company has emerged as a leading engineering complex in India.In the year 1963, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Zinser Textilemaschinen of West Germany for the manufacture of high quality ring frames. In the year 1972, the Government approved the companys proposal for foreign collaboration with H W Ward & Co for the manufacture of 2-Ds capstan lathe.In the year 1979, the company acquired fixed assets of the factor

