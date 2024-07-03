iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Share Price

127
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open134.19
  • Day's High134.19
  • 52 Wk High159.5
  • Prev. Close133.59
  • Day's Low125.81
  • 52 Wk Low 85.5
  • Turnover (lac)489.97
  • P/E445.83
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value116.89
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,618.32
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

134.19

Prev. Close

133.59

Turnover(Lac.)

489.97

Day's High

134.19

Day's Low

125.81

52 Week's High

159.5

52 Week's Low

85.5

Book Value

116.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,618.32

P/E

445.83

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0.11

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2024|12:46 PM

The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.20%

Foreign: 0.19%

Indian: 64.97%

Non-Promoter- 3.46%

Institutions: 3.46%

Non-Institutions: 31.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.74

12.74

12.74

12.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,473.96

629.02

659.04

355.6

Net Worth

1,486.7

641.76

671.78

368.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.43

13.83

12.44

14.57

yoy growth (%)

-31.79

11.23

-14.67

5.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.99

-4.12

-3.7

-3.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.74

10.06

11.43

16.06

Depreciation

-2.82

-2.72

-2.55

-2.53

Tax paid

-2.26

-2.71

-1.78

-1.38

Working capital

-17.11

16.49

9.75

2.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.79

11.23

-14.67

5.52

Op profit growth

-132.98

-55.37

-28.86

-19.02

EBIT growth

16.35

-6.47

-15.39

-10.86

Net profit growth

28.74

-23.72

-34.32

-14.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16.08

16.53

19.11

14.75

18.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.08

16.53

19.11

14.75

18.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.78

8.83

11.49

16.51

11.05

View Annually Results

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Akshay Poddar

Non Executive Director

Jyotsna Poddar

Independent Director

D R Kaarthikeyan

Independent Director

Ravi Todi

Non Executive Director

Athar Shahab

Independent Director

Kishor Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Singh

Independent Director

Ranjana Tibrawalla

Independent Director

P C Kejriwal

Independent Director

Rewati Raman Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd

Summary

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. (formerly known Texmaco Ltd) is a leading diversified Engineering Complex and an Infrastructure Company in India. The company is the leader in the fields of Railway Freight Cars/Wagons, Hydro-Mechanical Equipment for Mega Power Projects, Heavy Steel Structures and Process Equipment. The company has 5 factories on the northern fringe of Kolkata. Their factories are located at Belgharia, Agarpara, Sodepur and Panihati in West Bengal. The Company is presently concentrated in the businesses of Real Estate, Mini Hydro Power, and Job work services.The company operates in three business segments, namely heavy engineering division, steel foundry division and others. The companys product portfolio includes railway freight cars, steel foundry, hydro-mechanical equipment and steel structures, process equipment and agro machinery.Texmaco Ltd, a KK Birla Group company was incorporated on August 4, 1939. The company was incorporated with the main objective of manufacturing large variety of items. Over the decades, the company has emerged as a leading engineering complex in India.In the year 1963, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Zinser Textilemaschinen of West Germany for the manufacture of high quality ring frames. In the year 1972, the Government approved the companys proposal for foreign collaboration with H W Ward & Co for the manufacture of 2-Ds capstan lathe.In the year 1979, the company acquired fixed assets of the factor
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127 today.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd is ₹1618.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd is 445.83 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd is ₹85.5 and ₹159.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd?

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.18%, 3 Years at 25.43%, 1 Year at 27.41%, 6 Month at -6.13%, 3 Month at 13.94% and 1 Month at 1.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.17 %
Institutions - 3.46 %
Public - 31.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.