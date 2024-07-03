Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹134.19
Prev. Close₹133.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹489.97
Day's High₹134.19
Day's Low₹125.81
52 Week's High₹159.5
52 Week's Low₹85.5
Book Value₹116.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,618.32
P/E445.83
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0.11
The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.74
12.74
12.74
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,473.96
629.02
659.04
355.6
Net Worth
1,486.7
641.76
671.78
368.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.43
13.83
12.44
14.57
yoy growth (%)
-31.79
11.23
-14.67
5.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.99
-4.12
-3.7
-3.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.74
10.06
11.43
16.06
Depreciation
-2.82
-2.72
-2.55
-2.53
Tax paid
-2.26
-2.71
-1.78
-1.38
Working capital
-17.11
16.49
9.75
2.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.79
11.23
-14.67
5.52
Op profit growth
-132.98
-55.37
-28.86
-19.02
EBIT growth
16.35
-6.47
-15.39
-10.86
Net profit growth
28.74
-23.72
-34.32
-14.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16.08
16.53
19.11
14.75
18.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.08
16.53
19.11
14.75
18.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.78
8.83
11.49
16.51
11.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Akshay Poddar
Non Executive Director
Jyotsna Poddar
Independent Director
D R Kaarthikeyan
Independent Director
Ravi Todi
Non Executive Director
Athar Shahab
Independent Director
Kishor Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Singh
Independent Director
Ranjana Tibrawalla
Independent Director
P C Kejriwal
Independent Director
Rewati Raman Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
Summary
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. (formerly known Texmaco Ltd) is a leading diversified Engineering Complex and an Infrastructure Company in India. The company is the leader in the fields of Railway Freight Cars/Wagons, Hydro-Mechanical Equipment for Mega Power Projects, Heavy Steel Structures and Process Equipment. The company has 5 factories on the northern fringe of Kolkata. Their factories are located at Belgharia, Agarpara, Sodepur and Panihati in West Bengal. The Company is presently concentrated in the businesses of Real Estate, Mini Hydro Power, and Job work services.The company operates in three business segments, namely heavy engineering division, steel foundry division and others. The companys product portfolio includes railway freight cars, steel foundry, hydro-mechanical equipment and steel structures, process equipment and agro machinery.Texmaco Ltd, a KK Birla Group company was incorporated on August 4, 1939. The company was incorporated with the main objective of manufacturing large variety of items. Over the decades, the company has emerged as a leading engineering complex in India.In the year 1963, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Zinser Textilemaschinen of West Germany for the manufacture of high quality ring frames. In the year 1972, the Government approved the companys proposal for foreign collaboration with H W Ward & Co for the manufacture of 2-Ds capstan lathe.In the year 1979, the company acquired fixed assets of the factor
Read More
The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd is ₹1618.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd is 445.83 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd is ₹85.5 and ₹159.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.18%, 3 Years at 25.43%, 1 Year at 27.41%, 6 Month at -6.13%, 3 Month at 13.94% and 1 Month at 1.69%.
