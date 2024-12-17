iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

125.02
(-6.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Texmaco Infrast. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.74

10.06

11.43

16.06

Depreciation

-2.82

-2.72

-2.55

-2.53

Tax paid

-2.26

-2.71

-1.78

-1.38

Working capital

-17.11

16.49

9.75

2.95

Other operating items

Operating

-10.46

21.11

16.83

15.11

Capital expenditure

1.41

5.93

0.75

72.15

Free cash flow

-9.05

27.04

17.58

87.26

Equity raised

639.5

737.96

844.59

696.85

Investing

69.13

-179.15

71.43

11.52

Financing

10.94

-0.76

27.74

0.96

Dividends paid

0

0

2.54

2.54

Net in cash

710.52

585.1

963.9

799.14

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

17 Dec 2024|12:46 PM

The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.

Read More

