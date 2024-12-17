iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

124.35
(2.21%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:14:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.47

2.79

-23.56

17.6

Op profit growth

-136.93

-58.6

-26.81

-20.75

EBIT growth

26.22

-13.49

-21.86

-12.04

Net profit growth

-200.92

-210.62

-52.7

-8.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.89

10.41

25.85

27

EBIT margin

87.85

54.65

64.94

63.52

Net profit margin

75.08

-58.42

54.28

87.74

RoCE

2.07

1.53

1.67

2.45

RoNW

0.46

-0.42

0.35

0.85

RoA

0.44

-0.4

0.34

0.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.59

0.37

0.59

0.99

Dividend per share

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Cash EPS

0.64

-1.07

0.57

1.44

Book value per share

49.22

43.98

56.5

52.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

119.49

83.51

104.06

40

P/CEPS

108.98

-28.71

106.26

27.36

P/B

1.43

0.7

1.08

0.75

EV/EBIDTA

58.67

32.34

56.13

28.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

25.69

12.15

Tax payout

-23.91

-37

-21.75

-10.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.74

57.71

45.84

35.42

Inventory days

2.47

2.42

2.19

0.76

Creditor days

-47.54

-34.92

-20.47

-11.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.21

-3.77

-5.13

-15.08

Net debt / equity

0.04

0.04

0.03

0

Net debt / op. profit

-38.77

13.73

5.75

-0.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-64.61

-56.98

-51.4

-48.21

Other costs

-40.28

-32.6

-22.73

-24.77

