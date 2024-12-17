Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.47
2.79
-23.56
17.6
Op profit growth
-136.93
-58.6
-26.81
-20.75
EBIT growth
26.22
-13.49
-21.86
-12.04
Net profit growth
-200.92
-210.62
-52.7
-8.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.89
10.41
25.85
27
EBIT margin
87.85
54.65
64.94
63.52
Net profit margin
75.08
-58.42
54.28
87.74
RoCE
2.07
1.53
1.67
2.45
RoNW
0.46
-0.42
0.35
0.85
RoA
0.44
-0.4
0.34
0.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.59
0.37
0.59
0.99
Dividend per share
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Cash EPS
0.64
-1.07
0.57
1.44
Book value per share
49.22
43.98
56.5
52.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
119.49
83.51
104.06
40
P/CEPS
108.98
-28.71
106.26
27.36
P/B
1.43
0.7
1.08
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
58.67
32.34
56.13
28.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
25.69
12.15
Tax payout
-23.91
-37
-21.75
-10.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.74
57.71
45.84
35.42
Inventory days
2.47
2.42
2.19
0.76
Creditor days
-47.54
-34.92
-20.47
-11.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.21
-3.77
-5.13
-15.08
Net debt / equity
0.04
0.04
0.03
0
Net debt / op. profit
-38.77
13.73
5.75
-0.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-64.61
-56.98
-51.4
-48.21
Other costs
-40.28
-32.6
-22.73
-24.77
