Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.74
12.74
12.74
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,473.96
629.02
659.04
355.6
Net Worth
1,486.7
641.76
671.78
368.34
Minority Interest
Debt
31.8
29.78
28.66
29.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
68.52
7.2
10.54
2.66
Total Liabilities
1,587.02
678.74
710.98
400.08
Fixed Assets
138.24
138.48
138.44
139.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,402.42
458.09
486.05
162.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.29
18.7
17.48
16.23
Networking Capital
25.37
62.21
67.33
81.56
Inventories
0.15
0.07
0.07
0.07
Inventory Days
2.7
Sundry Debtors
0.1
0.35
1.19
2.28
Debtor Days
88.16
Other Current Assets
37.89
70.94
77.11
90.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-0.66
-1.68
-1.29
Creditor Days
49.88
Other Current Liabilities
-12.21
-8.49
-9.36
-9.89
Cash
0.7
1.26
1.7
0.86
Total Assets
1,587.02
678.74
711
400.08
The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.