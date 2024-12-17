iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

114.41
(-4.59%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.74

12.74

12.74

12.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,473.96

629.02

659.04

355.6

Net Worth

1,486.7

641.76

671.78

368.34

Minority Interest

Debt

31.8

29.78

28.66

29.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

68.52

7.2

10.54

2.66

Total Liabilities

1,587.02

678.74

710.98

400.08

Fixed Assets

138.24

138.48

138.44

139.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,402.42

458.09

486.05

162.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

20.29

18.7

17.48

16.23

Networking Capital

25.37

62.21

67.33

81.56

Inventories

0.15

0.07

0.07

0.07

Inventory Days

2.7

Sundry Debtors

0.1

0.35

1.19

2.28

Debtor Days

88.16

Other Current Assets

37.89

70.94

77.11

90.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-0.66

-1.68

-1.29

Creditor Days

49.88

Other Current Liabilities

-12.21

-8.49

-9.36

-9.89

Cash

0.7

1.26

1.7

0.86

Total Assets

1,587.02

678.74

711

400.08

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2024|12:46 PM

The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.

Read More

