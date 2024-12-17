iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

17 Dec 2024 , 12:46 PM

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Kolkata-based engineering company has won an order worth ₹187.41 crore to build nine 132KV transmission lines stretching around 291 kilometers. The project was awarded to Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Ltd, a state government undertaking, on a turnkey basis.

The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months. Texmaco Rail is confident about its revenue expansion for FY25, projecting a growth rate nearly two times India’s GDP growth. Indrajit Mookerjee, Executive Director and Vice Chairman, stated that the company has focused on building profitability with a minimum margin of 15-20% against current levels.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is currently trading at ₹231.41 which is a 2.29% gain than the previosu close. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd shares has gained a total of 66% in the last one year, and 14% since the beginning of the year.

In Q2 FY25, Texmaco witnessed a solid performance in financials, where the company’s Revenue stood at ₹1,345 crore, margins at 9.8% and the net profit stood at ₹72 crore.

Texmaco’s acquisition of Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd. at a cost of ₹615 crore, all-cash deal, is likely to support the growth strategy and market positioning. Infrastructure portfolio enhancement remains a crucial factor in developing India’s power and rail sectors, which the company continues to do.

Related Tags

  • Texmaco Rail
  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.