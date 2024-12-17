iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

130.2
(4.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.43

13.83

12.44

14.57

yoy growth (%)

-31.79

11.23

-14.67

5.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.99

-4.12

-3.7

-3.04

As % of sales

42.31

29.78

29.77

20.88

Other costs

-6.1

-7.69

-4.21

-5.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

64.73

55.63

33.89

35.52

Operating profit

-0.66

2.01

4.52

6.35

OPM

-7.04

14.57

36.33

43.58

Depreciation

-2.82

-2.72

-2.55

-2.53

Interest expense

-3.12

-2.7

-2.22

-0.07

Other income

18.34

13.48

11.69

12.32

Profit before tax

11.74

10.06

11.43

16.06

Taxes

-2.26

-2.71

-1.78

-1.38

Tax rate

-19.33

-26.92

-15.62

-8.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.47

7.35

9.64

14.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.47

7.35

9.64

14.68

yoy growth (%)

28.74

-23.72

-34.32

-14.53

NPM

100.34

53.15

77.52

100.72

Whatsapp
