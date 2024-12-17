Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.43
13.83
12.44
14.57
yoy growth (%)
-31.79
11.23
-14.67
5.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.99
-4.12
-3.7
-3.04
As % of sales
42.31
29.78
29.77
20.88
Other costs
-6.1
-7.69
-4.21
-5.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.73
55.63
33.89
35.52
Operating profit
-0.66
2.01
4.52
6.35
OPM
-7.04
14.57
36.33
43.58
Depreciation
-2.82
-2.72
-2.55
-2.53
Interest expense
-3.12
-2.7
-2.22
-0.07
Other income
18.34
13.48
11.69
12.32
Profit before tax
11.74
10.06
11.43
16.06
Taxes
-2.26
-2.71
-1.78
-1.38
Tax rate
-19.33
-26.92
-15.62
-8.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.47
7.35
9.64
14.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.47
7.35
9.64
14.68
yoy growth (%)
28.74
-23.72
-34.32
-14.53
NPM
100.34
53.15
77.52
100.72
The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.