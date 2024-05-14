To

The Members

Texmaco Infrastructure & holdings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone onancial statements of TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Proot and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity and notes to the financial stat ements for the year then ended on that date including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its prot (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash oows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specied under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fullled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signiocance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Procedures Performed Investment (Note No. 4 & 10) Principal Audit Procedures Investments include investments made by the Company in various quoted and unquoted equity shares, mutual funds and preference share of subsidiaries, associates and others. We have verioed these investments with reference to the provisions of Ind AS and also internal policies and procedure of the Company as follows: These investments constitute 89% of the Companys total assets. a. Carried out evaluation of the design and operating The valuation of each category of the aforesaid securities is to be done as per the provisions of Ind AS which involves collection of data/information from various sources such as rates quoted on BSE / NSE, Demat statement, nancial statements of unlisted companies etc. Considering the complexities and extent of judgement involved in the valuation, this has been determined as Key Audit Matter. The ectiveness of the internal controls and performed substantive audit procedures. b. Assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for determining fair value of these investments. c. Veried compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per Ind AS and the Companies Act, 2013. This test was conducted for the entire population. Based on the above procedures performed, we observed the managements valuation assessment to be reasonable.

Other Information

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis; Boards Report including Annexures to Board Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid documents are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

5. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

7. When we read the aforesaid documents, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matters to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone

Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash o ws of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specied under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the onancial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial

Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inuenc e the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these onancial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

l Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal onancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signicant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the onancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signicant audit findings , including any signicant deciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signicanc e in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benets of such communication.

16. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone onancial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be inuenc ed. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identied misstatements in the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specied in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 18 (i)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Prot and Loss (including other comprehensive income) and the Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specioed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualied as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) The adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 18 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 18 (i)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the total managerial remuneration paid as reec ted in the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 is in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, as applicable.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its onancial position in its onancial statements Refer Note 37 of the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneciaries ") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneociaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneciaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. (a) The onal dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Company has neither declared nor paid any

interim dividend during the year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed nal dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, as per the information and explanations given to us and described in note no 40 to the financial statements, the accounting software does not allow editing or deletion of transactions and therefore the transactions cannot be tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For L. B. Jha & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 301088E

(D.N. Roy)

Place: Kolkata Partner

th

Date: 14 May 2024 Membership No. 300389 UDIN: 24300389BKDBLN4185

"Annexure- A" to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited

[referred to in Paragraph 18 of The Auditors Report of Even Date] i.(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing

full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the company has a system of verifying all its major Property, Plant & Equipment over a period of three years. The Property, Plant and Equipment so scheduled for verication during this year have been physically veried . The discrepancies noticed on such verication were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the title deeds of the immovable properties of the Company are held in the name of the Company except the immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verioed by the management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on physical veriocation of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, the frequency of verication is reasonable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of v e crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to subsidiaries and associate companies, which are parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details are given below.

(A) Relationship with the Company Aggregate amount given during the year (Rs. in Lakhs) (excluding interest) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet data (Rs. in Lakhs) (excluding interest) Subsidiaries 182.00 749.25

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to parties other than subsidiary companies and associates as below :

Aggregate amount given during the year (Rs. in Lakhs) (excluding interest) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet data (Rs. in Lakhs) (excluding interest) 2685.00 1649.83

(b) As the Company is charging interest against these loans; the terms and conditions of these loans in our opinion are not prima-facie prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(c) There is no stipulation regarding recovery of loans as

these loans are repayable on demand.

(d) The aforesaid loans being repayable on demand, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days in respect of recovery of principal and interest of the above loans.

(e) Since all the above loans are repayable on demand,

reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, details of loans repayable on demands are as per below given

Other Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 2867.00 182.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 2867.00 182.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 6.35%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been complied with in respect of loans, investments guarantees and securities given by the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Further, no orders have been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal which could impact the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not specied maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any products of the Company except for generation of hydro-electric power in respect of its unit Neora Hydro. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, carried out any detailed examination of such records and accounts.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Customs, Central Excise, Service Tax, Entry Tax, Income Tax and Value Added Tax outstanding on account of dispute.

vii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest to lenders during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been oled in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not received any complaints from any whistle-blower during the year (and up to the date of this report) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting

under this clause is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has complied with the requirements of sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to its transactions with the related parties. Pursuant to the requirement of the applicable Accounting Standard, details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in Note 41 of the standalone financial statements for the year under audit. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be & registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of (b) India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a)

& (b) is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as dened in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current

and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of

the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of onancial assets and payment of onancial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) According to information and explanation given to us & and records of the Company examined by us, there is no (b) fund lying unspent, hence reporting under clause 3(XX)

(a) &(b) is not applicable.

xxi. According to information and explanation given to us, and based on reports of components auditors there has been no qualication or adverse report in CARO 2020 in any of the subsidiary, associate and joint venture.

For L. B. Jha & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 301088E

(CA. D N Roy)

Place: Kolkata Partner

Date: 14th May 2024

Membership No: 300389

UDIN: 24300389BKDBLN4185

"Annexure- B" to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 19 (f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of Sub sections 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Control

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal onancial control based on the internal control over onancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the"Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the "Guidance Note" and the Standard on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial c ontrol over onancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material Weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal onancial controls system over onancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial

Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over onancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of the records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reoect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over

Financial Reporting

Because of inherent limitation of internal financial control over onancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to errors or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluations of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respect, an adequate internal onancial controls system over onancial reporting and such internal onancial controls over onancial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering, the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting, issued by ICAI.

For L.B. Jha & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

(Registration number: 301088E)

(CA. D N Roy)

Partner Place: Kolkata

Membership No. 300389

Date: 14th May 2024

UDIN: 24300389BKDBLN4185