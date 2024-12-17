iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

112.8
(-1.55%)
Jan 15, 2025

Texmaco Infrast. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th October ,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on equity shares if any Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Texmaco Infrast.: Related News

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

Texmaco Rail Secures Major ₹187.4 Crore Transmission Line Deal

17 Dec 2024

The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.

