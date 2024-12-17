|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th October ,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on equity shares if any Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
The Letter of Acceptance, dated December 16, 2024, states that the project will be completed in 15 months.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.