Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,093.3
Prev. Close₹1,109.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,062.81
Day's High₹1,102.5
Day's Low₹1,066
52 Week's High₹1,306.45
52 Week's Low₹854.25
Book Value₹195.5
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37,696.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.02
69.02
69.02
69.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,683.05
6,694.38
6,680.57
6,576.45
Net Worth
6,752.07
6,763.4
6,749.59
6,645.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-68.82
45.31
-92.33
-152.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
46,576.22
31,412.67
31,181.21
31,273.91
18,239.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46,576.22
31,412.67
31,181.21
31,273.91
18,239.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.09
18.39
6.37
14.11
1.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,349.35
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.6
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.42
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.7
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.5
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aman Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dinesh Kumar Mittal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Analjit Singh
Non Executive Director
Sahil Vachani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jai Arya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Charles Richard Vernon Stagg
Non Executive Director
Hideaki Nomura
Non Executive Director
Mitsuru Yasuda
Independent Director
K Narasimha Murthy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Max Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL), a part of the $4 billion Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life Insurance Company Limited. The Company owns and actively manages an 87% majority stake in Max Life Insurance , Indias largest non-bank owned, private life insurance company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of making and holding investments in its subsidiary, Max Life Insurance Company Limited and providing management advisory services to Group Companies in India.Max Financial Services (MFS) is the listed holding company for Max Life Insurance Company and was formed soon after the demerger of Max India Limited. In January 2016, the Max Group concluded a mega corporate restructuring wherein the erstwhile Max India was demerged into three separate entities, Max Financial Services (life insurance), Max India (healthcare and allied businesses) and Max Ventures & Industries (manufacturing industries and new entrepreneurial ventures). The original company was renamed Max Financial Services and the ex-demerger stock of MFS started trading from 27 January 2016. Max Life Insurance is the sole operating subsidiary held by Max Financial Services Limited (MFS). Max Life Insurance is a life insurance joint venture between MFS and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI), a Japan headquartered global leader in life insurance. Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive long-term savings, protection and retirement solutions through its high quality agency distribution and multi-
Read More
The Max Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1092.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Financial Services Ltd is ₹37696.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Max Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 5.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Financial Services Ltd is ₹854.25 and ₹1306.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Max Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.49%, 3 Years at 2.94%, 1 Year at 18.94%, 6 Month at 11.32%, 3 Month at -5.14% and 1 Month at -2.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.