Summary

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL), a part of the $4 billion Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life Insurance Company Limited. The Company owns and actively manages an 87% majority stake in Max Life Insurance , Indias largest non-bank owned, private life insurance company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of making and holding investments in its subsidiary, Max Life Insurance Company Limited and providing management advisory services to Group Companies in India.Max Financial Services (MFS) is the listed holding company for Max Life Insurance Company and was formed soon after the demerger of Max India Limited. In January 2016, the Max Group concluded a mega corporate restructuring wherein the erstwhile Max India was demerged into three separate entities, Max Financial Services (life insurance), Max India (healthcare and allied businesses) and Max Ventures & Industries (manufacturing industries and new entrepreneurial ventures). The original company was renamed Max Financial Services and the ex-demerger stock of MFS started trading from 27 January 2016. Max Life Insurance is the sole operating subsidiary held by Max Financial Services Limited (MFS). Max Life Insurance is a life insurance joint venture between MFS and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI), a Japan headquartered global leader in life insurance. Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive long-term savings, protection and retirement solutions through its high quality agency distribution and multi-

