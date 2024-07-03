iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max Financial Services Ltd Share Price

1,092.3
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,093.3
  • Day's High1,102.5
  • 52 Wk High1,306.45
  • Prev. Close1,109.8
  • Day's Low1,066
  • 52 Wk Low 854.25
  • Turnover (lac)14,062.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value195.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37,696.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,084.25
  • Day's High1,098.5
  • Spot1,098.8
  • Prev. Close1,093.6
  • Day's Low1,079.7
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot800
  • OI(Chg %)-1,23,200 (-34.76%)
  • Roll Over%7.37
  • Roll Cost1.18
  • Traded Vol.8,07,200 (-74.92%)
View More Futures

Max Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,093.3

Prev. Close

1,109.8

Turnover(Lac.)

14,062.81

Day's High

1,102.5

Day's Low

1,066

52 Week's High

1,306.45

52 Week's Low

854.25

Book Value

195.5

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37,696.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Max Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Max Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Max Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.33%

Non-Promoter- 90.24%

Institutions: 90.23%

Non-Institutions: 6.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Max Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.02

69.02

69.02

69.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,683.05

6,694.38

6,680.57

6,576.45

Net Worth

6,752.07

6,763.4

6,749.59

6,645.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-68.82

45.31

-92.33

-152.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

46,576.22

31,412.67

31,181.21

31,273.91

18,239.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46,576.22

31,412.67

31,181.21

31,273.91

18,239.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.09

18.39

6.37

14.11

1.78

View Annually Results

Max Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,349.35

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.6

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.42

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.7

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.5

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Max Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aman Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dinesh Kumar Mittal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Analjit Singh

Non Executive Director

Sahil Vachani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jai Arya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Charles Richard Vernon Stagg

Non Executive Director

Hideaki Nomura

Non Executive Director

Mitsuru Yasuda

Independent Director

K Narasimha Murthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Max Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL), a part of the $4 billion Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life Insurance Company Limited. The Company owns and actively manages an 87% majority stake in Max Life Insurance , Indias largest non-bank owned, private life insurance company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of making and holding investments in its subsidiary, Max Life Insurance Company Limited and providing management advisory services to Group Companies in India.Max Financial Services (MFS) is the listed holding company for Max Life Insurance Company and was formed soon after the demerger of Max India Limited. In January 2016, the Max Group concluded a mega corporate restructuring wherein the erstwhile Max India was demerged into three separate entities, Max Financial Services (life insurance), Max India (healthcare and allied businesses) and Max Ventures & Industries (manufacturing industries and new entrepreneurial ventures). The original company was renamed Max Financial Services and the ex-demerger stock of MFS started trading from 27 January 2016. Max Life Insurance is the sole operating subsidiary held by Max Financial Services Limited (MFS). Max Life Insurance is a life insurance joint venture between MFS and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI), a Japan headquartered global leader in life insurance. Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive long-term savings, protection and retirement solutions through its high quality agency distribution and multi-
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Max Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Max Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1092.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Max Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Financial Services Ltd is ₹37696.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Max Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Max Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 5.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Max Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Financial Services Ltd is ₹854.25 and ₹1306.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Max Financial Services Ltd?

Max Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.49%, 3 Years at 2.94%, 1 Year at 18.94%, 6 Month at 11.32%, 3 Month at -5.14% and 1 Month at -2.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Max Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Max Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.34 %
Institutions - 90.23 %
Public - 6.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.