Max Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-68.82
45.31
-92.33
-152.66
Other operating items
Operating
-68.82
45.31
-92.33
-152.66
Capital expenditure
-12.79
26.09
-9.48
-439.05
Free cash flow
-81.61
71.4
-101.81
-591.71
Equity raised
3,640.94
3,391.43
5,113.08
6,666.73
Investing
168.6
90.94
-1,613.76
574.16
Financing
0
0
0
-180.67
Dividends paid
0
0.01
96.11
133.25
Net in cash
3,727.93
3,553.78
3,493.62
6,601.76
