Max Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,092.3
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Max Financial FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-68.82

45.31

-92.33

-152.66

Other operating items

Operating

-68.82

45.31

-92.33

-152.66

Capital expenditure

-12.79

26.09

-9.48

-439.05

Free cash flow

-81.61

71.4

-101.81

-591.71

Equity raised

3,640.94

3,391.43

5,113.08

6,666.73

Investing

168.6

90.94

-1,613.76

574.16

Financing

0

0

0

-180.67

Dividends paid

0

0.01

96.11

133.25

Net in cash

3,727.93

3,553.78

3,493.62

6,601.76

