Max Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13,372.39
11,798.84
14,887.81
12,355.68
10,164.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,372.39
11,798.84
14,887.81
12,355.68
10,164.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.73
3.19
10.71
3.52
24.52
Total Income
13,376.12
11,802.03
14,898.52
12,359.2
10,189.14
Total Expenditure
13,200.75
11,610.28
14,946.44
12,146.32
10,020.76
PBIDT
175.37
191.75
-47.92
212.88
168.38
Interest
12.55
9.28
10.81
14.15
9.36
PBDT
162.82
182.47
-58.73
198.73
159.02
Depreciation
0.72
0.72
0.66
0.76
0.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.84
20.43
-9.59
23.14
-12.48
Deferred Tax
6.92
5.38
0.28
3.62
0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
139.34
155.94
-50.08
171.21
170.32
Minority Interest After NP
26.78
28.65
-6.03
22.65
22.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
112.56
127.29
-44.05
148.56
147.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
112.56
127.29
-44.05
148.56
147.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.26
3.69
-1.28
4.3
4.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
68.68
68.68
68.73
68.71
68.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.31
1.62
-0.32
1.72
1.65
PBDTM(%)
1.21
1.54
-0.39
1.6
1.56
PATM(%)
1.04
1.32
-0.33
1.38
1.67
