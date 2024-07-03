iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

1,111.45
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13,372.39

11,798.84

14,887.81

12,355.68

10,164.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,372.39

11,798.84

14,887.81

12,355.68

10,164.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.73

3.19

10.71

3.52

24.52

Total Income

13,376.12

11,802.03

14,898.52

12,359.2

10,189.14

Total Expenditure

13,200.75

11,610.28

14,946.44

12,146.32

10,020.76

PBIDT

175.37

191.75

-47.92

212.88

168.38

Interest

12.55

9.28

10.81

14.15

9.36

PBDT

162.82

182.47

-58.73

198.73

159.02

Depreciation

0.72

0.72

0.66

0.76

0.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.84

20.43

-9.59

23.14

-12.48

Deferred Tax

6.92

5.38

0.28

3.62

0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

139.34

155.94

-50.08

171.21

170.32

Minority Interest After NP

26.78

28.65

-6.03

22.65

22.43

Net Profit after Minority Interest

112.56

127.29

-44.05

148.56

147.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

112.56

127.29

-44.05

148.56

147.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.26

3.69

-1.28

4.3

4.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

68.68

68.68

68.73

68.71

68.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.31

1.62

-0.32

1.72

1.65

PBDTM(%)

1.21

1.54

-0.39

1.6

1.56

PATM(%)

1.04

1.32

-0.33

1.38

1.67

Max Financial: Related NEWS

